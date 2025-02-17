Logo
News
Innova New Branding
New branding for Innova

Etex's acquisition of BGC's plasterboard and fibre cement businesses has led to the creation of the new Innova fibre cem...

Innova products help Auckland developer achieve design vision in dual townhouse project
Innova products help Auckland developer achieve design vision in dual townhouse project

Emphasis Homes, a prominent housing developer in Auckland, recently completed a dual townhouse project featuring Innova ...

Innova products deliver outstanding outcomes at mega townhouse project in Auckland
Innova products deliver outstanding outcomes at mega townhouse project in Auckland

Chancellor Construction selected Innova Stratum and Stratum Duo for cladding, and Durasheet for the soffit lining, empha...

Aesthetic appeal and resilience drive selection of Innova products in Robe coastal home
Aesthetic appeal and resilience drive selection of Innova products in Robe coastal home

The combination of Nuline Plus weatherboards and Stratum weatherboards adds texture to the facade, making the Robe proje...

Bringing the outside in with new 'Innova™ on the Inside’
Bringing the outside in with new 'Innova™ on the Inside’

After creating stunning exteriors, Innova™ is now pioneering the use of fibre cement in interior residential and commerc...

How to get the weatherboard look on your building
How to get the weatherboard look on your building

The weatherboard look is increasingly trending for exterior facades. Being a versatile aesthetic, it can blend with a bu...

Innova™'s Stonesheet™ provides the perfect backing to stonework on Wellington show home
Innova™'s Stonesheet™ provides the perfect backing to stonework on Wellington show home

Stonesheet™, a stone wall substrate by Innova™, was used as a backing for Hard as Rocks stonework to create a contempora...

Innova™ Duracom™ facade system meets BAL rating at National Anzac Centre
Innova™ Duracom™ facade system meets BAL rating at National Anzac Centre

Innova™ Duracom™ was supplied for the National Anzac Centre, which opened in Albany, WA on 1st November 2014

Innova™ – Revolutionising the fibre cement industry
Innova™ – Revolutionising the fibre cement industry

Innova™ is proud to be an industry leading supplier of fibre cement products for builders, architects, trades and specif...

