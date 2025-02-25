MaxiWall and MaxiFloor are a new, cost-competitive Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) from Big River Group, available nationwide in Australia.

The applications of MaxiWall include low-rise external and party wall applications, as well as high-rise external and internal wall systems. MaxiFloor is the equivalent superior flooring solution.

MaxiWall and MaxiFloor provide superior fire protection, insulation and soundproofing qualities. The use of these panels leads to faster construction times and decreased site costs, as their light weight makes them safer to work with and easier to install, including cutting, shaving and shaping.

With an external render finish, MaxiWall is fire resistant up to 1,200’C and is classified as a 100% non-combustible building material when installed with approved systems.

MaxiFloor is also non-combustible. It is available in 75mm and 50mm thick panels providing an ideal base for almost any floor covering, and is suitable for both internal and external applications. It is installed in a similar way to conventional particleboard.

They are also pollutant-free materials, sourced from world-class facilities using German technology. They use reduced raw materials to produce around 30% less environmental waste and 50% greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional concrete.

They are both fully compliant with current Australian Standards and has Australian Codemark Certification.

The registered brand is wholly owned and exclusively distributed in Australia by Big River Group.