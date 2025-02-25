Logo
Big River MaxiFloor Installation
Big River MaxiFloor Installed
Big River MaxiWall Exterior
Big River MaxiWall MaxiFloor Exterior Close Up
Big River MaxiWall MaxiFloor Exterior Lit Up
Big River MaxiWall MaxifFoor Interior
Big Rive MaxiWall MaxiFloor Interior Flooring
||

MaxiWall / MaxiFloor: New AAC building products

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2025

MaxiWall and MaxiFloor are a new, cost-competitive Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) from Big River Group, available nationwide in Australia. The applications of MaxiWall include low-rise external and party wall applications, as well as high-rise external and internal wall systems. MaxiFloor is the equivalent superior flooring solution.

Overview
Description

MaxiWall and MaxiFloor are a new, cost-competitive Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) from Big River Group, available nationwide in Australia.

The applications of MaxiWall include low-rise external and party wall applications, as well as high-rise external and internal wall systems. MaxiFloor is the equivalent superior flooring solution.

MaxiWall and MaxiFloor provide superior fire protection, insulation and soundproofing qualities. The use of these panels leads to faster construction times and decreased site costs, as their light weight makes them safer to work with and easier to install, including cutting, shaving and shaping.

With an external render finish, MaxiWall is fire resistant up to 1,200’C and is classified as a 100% non-combustible building material when installed with approved systems.

MaxiFloor is also non-combustible. It is available in 75mm and 50mm thick panels providing an ideal base for almost any floor covering, and is suitable for both internal and external applications. It is installed in a similar way to conventional particleboard.

They are also pollutant-free materials, sourced from world-class facilities using German technology. They use reduced raw materials to produce around 30% less environmental waste and 50% greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional concrete.

They are both fully compliant with current Australian Standards and has Australian Codemark Certification.

The registered brand is wholly owned and exclusively distributed in Australia by Big River Group.

Resources
Contact
Display AddressBeard, ACT

Timberwood, Beard 2 Copper Crescent

(02) 6293 8555
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 13 Sheppard Street

(02) 6260 1366
Display AddressDr Albion Park Rail, NSW

Albion Park Rail United Building Products 3 Durgadin

(02) 4235 7000
Display AddressGrafton, NSW

Grafton Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill

(02) 6644 0900
Display AddressKiama, NSW

Kiama 113 Shoalhaven Street

02 4232 6600
Display AddressLidcombe, NSW

FA Mitchell, Lidcombe (Warehouse) 41 East Street

(02) 9646 2777
Display AddressMt Druitt, NSW

Sydney 89 Kurrajong Avenue

02 8822 5555
Display AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

Timberwood, Smeaton Grange (Warehouse) 2/39 Topham Road

(02) 8000 5599
Display AddressAitkenvale, QLD

Townsville Corner Anne and Rendle St

07 4431 2500
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Revolution, Brendale 89 South Pine Road

(07) 3205 9182
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Gold Coast 11 Central Drive

07 5522 0624
Display AddressHillcrest, QLD

Hillcrest, Brisbane 24 Johnson Road

07 3080 2700
Display AddressWarana, QLD

Sunshine Coast 10 Main Drive

07 5439 1000
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 15-17 Leather Street

03 5223 2888
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Timberwood, Campbellfield 76 – 106 National Blvd

(03) 8301 1300
Display AddressEpping, VIC

Epping Timber 78 Cooper St

03 9401 1033
Office AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Meadowbrook, Brisbane 45 Ellerslie Road

07 3451 8300
Office AddressDry Creek, SA

Dry Creek, Adelaide 142 Cavan Road

08 8203 2933
Office AddressEdinburgh, SA

Edinburgh, Adelaide 10 Kingstag Crescent

1300 224 366
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Timberwood, Dandenong South 185 Hammond Road

(03) 8780 4666
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Dandenong South, Melbourne 24 Discovery Road

03 9586 6900
Office AddressSt Bellevue, WA

Midland, Perth 30 Clayton

08 9274 8077
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

Welshpool, Perth 255 Treasure Road

08 9256 7400
