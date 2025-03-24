Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Aluminium Facade System Logo
Aluminium Facade Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR EMPIRE
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR Glen Huntly Station Exterior
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR Wavelength Croa Sydney
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR Glen Huntly Station Booth
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR Glen Huntly Station Office Cladding
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR Glen Huntly Station Cladding
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad Linear Manor
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR EMPIRE
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR Glen Huntly Station Exterior
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR Wavelength Croa Sydney
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR Glen Huntly Station Booth
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR Glen Huntly Station Office Cladding
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad LINEAR Glen Huntly Station Cladding
Aluminium Facade Systems ProClad Linear Manor

ProClad™ LINEAR facade solutions

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

ProClad™ LINEAR is a premium Australian-made aluminium interlocking facade system featuring three distinct profiles in various sizes and finishes. Engineered for durability, sustainability, and aesthetic versatility, it offers architects limitless design possibilities and customisation to suit any project.

  • Product checkDesign versatility
  • Product checkDurability
  • Product checkEase of installation
Overview
Description

ProClad™ LINEAR is a premium Australian-made aluminium interlocking facade system, crafted from raw material to the finished product. The range features three distinct profiles in various sizes and finishes, offering customisation to suit any project.

Designed and engineered in-house by Aluminium Facade Systems, ProClad™ LINEAR delivers a modern, high-quality aesthetic that stands apart from other commercial cladding products on the market. Its versatility allows architects to select from a variety of profiles and finishes to achieve styles ranging from ultra-modern to industrial and contemporary.

Engineered for durability, ProClad™ LINEAR offers exceptional reliability and longevity while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. With an extensive range of colours and finishes, it provides limitless design possibilities for projects of any scale and setting.

Favoured for its ease of installation, low maintenance, and market-leading warranty, ProClad™ LINEAR is a trusted choice for architects and designers seeking both style and performance.

Featured here in the Wavelength Cronulla residential apartments in Sydney and Glen Huntly Station, a major transportation hub, ProClad™ LINEAR showcases its adaptability and architectural appeal.

Contact
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

1300 257 732
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap