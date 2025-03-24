ProClad™ LINEAR is a premium Australian-made aluminium interlocking facade system, crafted from raw material to the finished product. The range features three distinct profiles in various sizes and finishes, offering customisation to suit any project.

Designed and engineered in-house by Aluminium Facade Systems, ProClad™ LINEAR delivers a modern, high-quality aesthetic that stands apart from other commercial cladding products on the market. Its versatility allows architects to select from a variety of profiles and finishes to achieve styles ranging from ultra-modern to industrial and contemporary.

Engineered for durability, ProClad™ LINEAR offers exceptional reliability and longevity while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. With an extensive range of colours and finishes, it provides limitless design possibilities for projects of any scale and setting.

Favoured for its ease of installation, low maintenance, and market-leading warranty, ProClad™ LINEAR is a trusted choice for architects and designers seeking both style and performance.

Featured here in the Wavelength Cronulla residential apartments in Sydney and Glen Huntly Station, a major transportation hub, ProClad™ LINEAR showcases its adaptability and architectural appeal.