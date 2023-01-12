PERMALITE® aluminium building products are the stand-out choice in aggressive environments where corrosion becomes a major concern. PERMALITE® products are produced from marine grade aluminium, an alloy specifically developed for its resistance to corrosion in marine or industrial environments.

Resistance to corrosion in the presence of salt spray and other airborne chemical agents has made PERMALITE® an ongoing success on projects all over Australia for more than 40 years, but it’s just one of the many benefits PERMALITE® delivers.

DURABILITY PLUS

PERMALITE® offers the durability advantages of marine grade aluminium with the additional benefit of recyclability.

Its’s corrosion resistance also helps keep building maintenance costs low.



LIGHT WEIGHT

PERMALITE® products weigh as little as one third as much as their steel equivalents. Figure PERMALITE® into your design calculations to take maximum advantage of the positive impact the weight saving can have on structural element design.

The light weight of PERMALITE® cladding or purlins also delivers material handling advantages, resulting in reduced cranage costs and potentially lower labour requirements for manual handling by installers.



EXPERT ASSISTANCE & WARRANTIES