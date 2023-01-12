PERMALITE®: Aluminium cladding and structural products
PERMALITE® aluminium building products are the stand-out choice in environments where corrosion becomes a major concern. Produced from marine grade aluminium, an alloy specifically developed for its resistance to corrosion in marine or industrial environments. This durability in salt spray and other airborne chemical agents has made PERMALITE® an ongoing success.
Overview
PERMALITE® aluminium building products are the stand-out choice in aggressive environments where corrosion becomes a major concern. PERMALITE® products are produced from marine grade aluminium, an alloy specifically developed for its resistance to corrosion in marine or industrial environments.
Resistance to corrosion in the presence of salt spray and other airborne chemical agents has made PERMALITE® an ongoing success on projects all over Australia for more than 40 years, but it’s just one of the many benefits PERMALITE® delivers.
DURABILITY PLUS
- PERMALITE® offers the durability advantages of marine grade aluminium with the additional benefit of recyclability.
- Its’s corrosion resistance also helps keep building maintenance costs low.
LIGHT WEIGHT
- PERMALITE® products weigh as little as one third as much as their steel equivalents. Figure PERMALITE® into your design calculations to take maximum advantage of the positive impact the weight saving can have on structural element design.
- The light weight of PERMALITE® cladding or purlins also delivers material handling advantages, resulting in reduced cranage costs and potentially lower labour requirements for manual handling by installers.
EXPERT ASSISTANCE & WARRANTIES
- To help make the most of any PERMALITE® solution you can call on the wealth of experience accumulated by Lysaght to assist with design advice, custom colours or even on-site assistance.
- PERMALITE® aluminium roofing products are supported by extensive warranties of up to 40 years* on the aluminium substrate. (*Conditions apply-see website for details)