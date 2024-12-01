News
EGGER Group awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal and ISS ESG Prime Status rating for sustainability performance
EGGER Group has been recognised for improvement in its sustainability performance in two renowned sustainability ratings...
Create stunning and seamless interiors with EGGER's matching panels, laminates and ABS edging
With a comprehensive palette of 80+ décors, architects and interior designers can create seamless, unified environments ...
Explore ForestOne collections with our Sample Kits
Discover the perfect decorative materials for your next project with our Sample Kits, featuring our decorative brands in...
EGGER Group decorative collection delivers outback-inspired colour scheme in Brisbane office design
Working with ForestOne's new EGGER Group decorative collection, CE Architects drew inspiration from the rich browns, pin...
EGGER Decorative Collection meets ‘energetic design’ brief for central Brisbane office
ForestOne’s EGGER Decorative Collection helped power an office suite in Brisbane’s Grey Street, with the interiors steer...
MEGANITE countertop enhances desserts display at Karrinyup Shopping Centre kiosk
The MEGANITE Soft Statuario countertop finish gives a freshly iced cake-like quality, maintaining a clean and subtle amb...
Sustainable design ideas showcased at Melbourne Knowledge Week
ForestOne and EGGER collaborated to showcase sustainable building materials at the Melbourne Knowledge Week through IGNI...
Committed to sustainable building products and conducting business responsibly
Conducting responsible business is in tune with Specifying Responsibly, a practice that ForestOne embodies through its p...
ForestOne acquires D&R Henderson
Located in Benalla, Victoria, DRH manufactures raw particleboard, flooring and melamine laminated products.
Resources
Sustainability Awards
The latest trends in green building materials and products
There are a great many decisions that architects and designers need to make when creating a sustainable building or stru...
Assessing the importance of green building materials
The construction industry is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for approximately 3...
Certified carbon negative: EGGER’s Eurodekor 25mm range
There are a great many products in the world that claim to be sustainable. The unfortunate fact is that many contribute ...
ForestOne: At the vanguard of sustainable interior building products in Australia
As an Australian-owned supplier who has been importing timber into Australia since 1879, ForestOne has seen significant ...
The Parkwood Tavern invites nature indoors with ForestOne’s EGGER products
Originally built in the 90s, the Parkwood Tavern has been one of the cornerstones of the local community for over three ...
ForestOne: Building a greener future, one Responsible Specification at a time
From reducing greenhouse gas emissions to ensuring that all elements of the supply chain are ethically sourced, the move...
Q&A with John Dalla Via, National Sales Manager – EGGER Decorative Products
Marking EGGER and ForestOne’s launch of what’s set to become the most sustainable laminate flooring in Australia, we sit...
Build green with like-minded materials
Despite various industries suffering throughout the pandemic, the built environment was able to remain on its feet for t...
Laying the way to sustainable laminate flooring with EGGER GreenTec
Laminate flooring may not have the best reputation when it comes to environmental impact, but EGGER’s GreenTec innovatio...