SUPAWOOD Architectural Lining Systems
SUPAWOOD Architectural Lining Systems
Internal Walls & Ceilings, External Wall Materials
Public Building

Perforated panels
SUPAMICRO acoustic panels in timber veneer finish complement sleek and modern aesthetic of Qanstruct HQ

At the heart of this landmark fitout is the three-storey-high grand lobby, a striking entryway that sets the tone for th...

WAFFLE BLADES lightweight beams
Customised lightweight WAFFLE BLADES form woven effect on ceiling at ANZ Raranga

The ANZ Raranga contact and business banking centre in Auckland features customised WAFFLE BLADES ceiling beams by SUPAW...

Aluclick aluminium beam system
Aluclick system delivers aesthetic and acoustic benefits to Burswood brewery's stylish fitout

The Fox Fridays Brewery fitout in Burswood, Western Australia is a standout example of how thoughtful design and premium...

WAFFLE BLADES and SUPAMICRO in Tasmanian Oak SUPAFINISH
SUPAWOOD's Waffle Blades ceiling creates bold acoustic feature at Adelaide office

A standout feature of the Heaps Good Service office fitout is the feature ceiling within the kitchen and communal spaces...

SUPAMICRO acoustic panels make NZ debut at Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui
SUPAMICRO acoustic panels make NZ debut at Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui

The Sarjeant Gallery in New Zealand has made history as the first project in the country to showcase SUPAWOOD's new acou...

Supawood SUPACOUSTIC & SUPASLAT Project RMIT Bundoora West Campus
Hassell brings refined approach to acoustics at RMIT Bundoora West Campus

Hassell chose SUPAWOOD’s SUPACOUSTIC and SUPASLAT panels in Tasmanian Oak Natural Timber Veneer for the lobby areas, pas...

Biophilic design transforms Yukeembruk student accommodation at ANU
Biophilic design transforms Yukeembruk student accommodation at ANU

Bates Smart’s design vision for Yukeembruk embraced biophilic design principles, integrating nature-inspired elements th...

6 reasons Supawood’s Wave Blade configurators simplify ceiling design
6 reasons Supawood’s Wave Blade configurators simplify ceiling design

For architects and designers, bringing a complex ceiling design to life has traditionally been a time-intensive process....

Connecting indoor and outdoor spaces using timber panelling
Connecting indoor and outdoor spaces using timber panelling

SUPAWOOD makes it easy to match interior and exterior timber panelling systems in a cost-effective way.

Resources
Sustainability Awards
Beyond the green façade: The power of precise specification for true sustainability
Beyond the green façade: The power of precise specification for true sustainability

The architecture and design industry faces greenwashing issues, with vague claims and misleading marketing undermining s...

Beyond compliance: SUPAWOOD's sustainable linings lead the way in fire safety for NCC 2025
Beyond compliance: SUPAWOOD's sustainable linings lead the way in fire safety for NCC 2025

With Australia's increasing fire risks due to climate change, National Construction Code 2025 enforces stricter fire saf...

The innovative SUPAMicro panels: Superior acoustics for supreme sustainability outcomes
The innovative SUPAMicro panels: Superior acoustics for supreme sustainability outcomes

Ensuring that occupants can communicate effectively and be comfortable is essential for creating enduring interiors wher...

Sustainability trends in landscape and urban
Sustainability trends in landscape and urban

While the rate of urbanisation isn’t necessarily slowing down, the boundaries between city and nature are somewhat blurr...

Green thinking for green spaces: Landscape & Urban
Green thinking for green spaces: Landscape & Urban

Public spaces have a profound impact on the fabric of urban environments, shaping the character and functionality of the...

Force Interiors describes school fitout project using Supawood

Hyphen Wodonga Library & Arts Space

Priority Building's stunning workplace in Driftwood

Supaslat Maxi Beam from Supawood

Supawood wall and ceiling panel systems are the proven results of experience gained over more than 1000 successful projects – both large and small.
