ALPOLIC™/fr: The perfect choice for high-end residential facades

The fire-safe aluminium composite cladding trusted worldwide

Colour the world with ALPOLIC™/fr – the industry-leading aluminium composite cladding specifically designed to provide superior flatness, a wide range of stocked colours, fire-safety tested performance and built to withstand Australia’s weather conditions. Get the aesthetic look you desire, with the assurance that you’re investing in safety.

ALPOLIC™/fr is the perfect choice for high end residential facades, as its variety of colours and finishes give architects and designers the design flexibility they need. It is also easy to process and shape, making it ideal for projects that require stunning curves or wrap details. Additionally, ALPOLIC™/fr is a fire-resistant material, so it is suitable for both interior and exterior use on buildings up to 18m tall. It has been used in many renowned projects around the world, and its durability and aesthetic appeal make it an ideal choice for both residential and commercial applications.

ALPOLIC™/fr also comes with an unrivalled 20-year full replacement manufacturer’s warranty that covers material, labour and rectification costs for faulty material. The warranty has no maintenance clauses for cleaning.

Key features and benefits

Superior flatness

Widest range of stocked colours

Industry-leading warranty

Fire tested and Code Mark Certified to the Building Code of Australia

Compliant for Type C construction



We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of ALPOLIC™ in Australia.