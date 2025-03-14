Logo
Network Architectural ALPOLIC FR Barangaroo Precinct
Network Architectural ALPOLIC FR Royal Children's Hospital Green Purple Building Facade
Network Architectural ALPOLIC FR ANZ
Network Architectural ALPOLIC�/fr Robina Hospital Green Building Facade
Network Architectural ALPOLIC FR Robina Hospital Installation
Network Architectural ALPOLIC�/fr Winston Hills

ALPOLIC™/fr: The perfect choice for high-end residential facades

Last Updated on 14 Mar 2025

Colour the world with ALPOLIC™/fr – the industry-leading aluminium composite cladding specifically designed to provide superior flatness, a wide range of stocked colours, fire-safety tested performance and built to withstand Australia’s weather conditions. Get the aesthetic look you desire, with the assurance that you’re investing in safety.

  • Product checkLightweight
  • Product checkFast & easy to install
  • Product checkDurability to withstand Australia’s harsh conditions
Overview
Description

The fire-safe aluminium composite cladding trusted worldwide

Colour the world with ALPOLIC™/fr – the industry-leading aluminium composite cladding specifically designed to provide superior flatness, a wide range of stocked colours, fire-safety tested performance and built to withstand Australia’s weather conditions. Get the aesthetic look you desire, with the assurance that you’re investing in safety.

ALPOLIC™/fr is the perfect choice for high end residential facades, as its variety of colours and finishes give architects and designers the design flexibility they need. It is also easy to process and shape, making it ideal for projects that require stunning curves or wrap details. Additionally, ALPOLIC™/fr is a fire-resistant material, so it is suitable for both interior and exterior use on buildings up to 18m tall. It has been used in many renowned projects around the world, and its durability and aesthetic appeal make it an ideal choice for both residential and commercial applications.

ALPOLIC™/fr also comes with an unrivalled 20-year full replacement manufacturer’s warranty that covers material, labour and rectification costs for faulty material. The warranty has no maintenance clauses for cleaning.

Key features and benefits

  • Superior flatness
  • Widest range of stocked colours
  • Industry-leading warranty
  • Fire tested and Code Mark Certified to the Building Code of Australia
  • Compliant for Type C construction
     

We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of ALPOLIC™ in Australia.

 

