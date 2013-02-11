ALUCLICK: Aluminium beams which ‘click lock’ into place for rapid install both inside or out

ALUCLICK is a pre-finished non-combustible and quick to install extruded aluminium decorative beam system. Lightweight, durable and weather resistant, ALUCLICK is suitable for walls, ceilings and screens in both interior and exterior applications.

Developed by SUPAWOOD, this product has been designed in such a way that the beams “click lock” into proprietary clips.

Key benefits:

Quick installation.

Long spans mean minimal framing required.

Very low framing and installation cost.

Excellent for use in high volumes.

Supplied as a complete system including fixings.

Concealed fixing options.

Durable and weather resistant therefore suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

No maintenance required ever.

Will not kink or dent.

Huge range of timber textured look and coloured finishes available.

Can be used as an acoustic ceiling with α w up to 0.85.

up to 0.85. Fire group 1.

Non-combustible as per NCC 2019 C1.9 and AS1530.3.

Australia Made.



Integrated LED lighting

ALUCLICK beams can be integrated with LED lighting whether within the beams or between them. The lighting can be applied to beams which are joined in elevation or in plan. This gives you endless possibilities to create lighting which literally lights the way or illuminates key areas.

Applications

This versatile beam system can be used for an extensive range of applications especially where large volumes are required on both interiors and exteriors. It is suitable for wall, ceilings and screens wherever a beam look and fire compliance is required.