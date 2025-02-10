Top Hats and Steel Angles
Rondo Top Hats can be used internally or externally and on vertical fascias and soffits. They are often used where there is a higher wind loading or where heavy duty sheeting is to be installed.
Steel Angles can be used to strengthen internal corners of façade systems and steel framing requirements for facade systems.
Product Features:
- G200 Z275 GALVANISED STEEL: Manufactured from G200 Z275 Galvanised Steel
- VERSATILE: Suits most external and internal applications
- 0.75 AND 1.15 BMT: Heavy Duty Angles are available in 0.75 and 1.15bmt steel thicknesses