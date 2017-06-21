Krause Bricks: A local boutique brick solution

Robertson's Building Products offers a wide selection of Krause Bricks, a highly differentiated boutique brick product, renowned for its clinkers, as well as pressed, wire-cut, extruded and rough-faced bricks, blocks and pavers. Locally made, Krause bricks uses rich Australian clay from the Victorian goldfields and afar to deliver an unmatched depth of colour and textural variety.

Krause handcrafted bricks are manufactured using traditional methods, so no two bricks are identical. Methods, such as down-draught batch kilns produce beautiful colour variations between bricks in each batch. And, through controlled firing, Krause bricks offers a unique colour range, from vivid reds, blues and purples, to apricot and warm autumn tones, grey browns and coffee. Each batch can be varied to create customised solutions, whether modern, contemporary or heritage.

Robertson’s Building Products distributes the entire Krause bricks range, in multiple size variations, from 50mm, 76mm to the long, slim profile Emperor bricks at 380 x 110 x 45mm.Emperor bricks are highly sought-after building solutions, available in a range of colours, from Grampian Blue and Mid-Blend, to Autumn, Smoke Grey, Ghost and Nero.

Countless architects celebrate the beauty of Krause bricks, particularly for their warmth and quality. The Krause Emperor brick is particularly admired for its handmade qualities, being more like a tapestry than a brick, affording greater creativity in its end use. While the Emperor brick’s colour tones can be selected to reflect a more heritage style, its long and narrow geometry delivers a more modern, contemporary style.

Krause bricks are featured in countless award-winning projects by leading Australian architects.