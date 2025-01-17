Proud Partners of the 2025 Sustainability Awards
Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer
Alspec window and door framing meets builder’s brief for public school in Sydney’s Hills District
A pivotal aspect of the project’s success relied on incorporating windows and doors that would flood the building with n...
Alspec systems help meet light, ventilation and compliance goals at Sunshine Coast early learning centre
Being a childcare centre, the biggest focus was on ensuring accessibility and compliance with regulations. The solution ...
Alspec systems help frame beautiful views and connect spaces at open plan Adelaide home
This magnificent $3.5-million home, located at 6 Hamilton Street, Somerton Park, SA, is just a stone’s throw from the be...
Contemporary window framing from Alspec creates a stylish, modernist home in rural Victoria
Blackened wood panelling reminiscent of rustic farmhouses has been paired with contemporary black powdercoated window fr...
Protecting our industry from non-compliant, imitated products
Several instances of copycat Alspec window systems from China have entered the Australian market, infringing on Alspec’s...
Students fabricate 4.8m boat from Alspec marine-grade aluminium
Unity College students are now well and truly on their way to successfully being the first school to CNC cut and fabrica...
How you can ensure build safety and support Australian-owned businesses by choosing local
While global trade offers a wide range of options, it has also introduced products that may not meet the stringent safet...
Alspec launches new website
This dynamic platform is designed to enhance user experience, provide comprehensive information, and improve accessibili...
Federal Minister Chris Bowen at Alspec for inaugural Sustainability Report launch
Alspec recently launched its inaugural Sustainability Report during an event at its Eastern Creek National Headquarters....
Back to school: Luke Johnson on sustainability in education architecture
In this wide-ranging interview, Luke talks about where design is going, how education design has become his passion and ...
Episode 100: Luke Johnson from Architectus talks about design, sustainability and the brutalism of Macquarie University
Luke Johnson from Architectus is a highly-skilled designer who has worked throughout Australia, Japan and Europe on art...
Talking sustainability sports architecture with Brett Diprose
Prior to joining Warren and Mahoney, Brett Diprose held the position of Associate Director with Peddle Thorp Architects.
Episode 93: Architect Brett Diprose on the secrets behind designing sustainable sports infrastructure
Prior to joining Warren and Mahoney, Brett Diprose held the position of Associate Director with Peddle Thorp Architects.
Style & sustainability in aged care: Alspec's custom door solution for Anglicare Woolooware
Designing for aged care is an area of architecture that is undergoing a significant shift. Gone are the days of aged car...
Episode 73: Damian Barker & Nik Dunoski from Jackson Teece Architects explain the design concepts behind Anglicare's Woolooware Shores Retirement Village
Situated on picturesque Woolooware Bay in Sydney’s iconic Sutherland Shire, Anglicare's Woolooware Shores offers premium...
Future focus: Alspec’s 47 year innovation journey
From humble beginnings in a shed in Western Sydney, to having multiple branches, warehouses and testing facilities acros...
Episode 68: Richard Harrison, National Business Development Manager at ALSPEC talks about Aluminium frames, cladding & building standards
The National Business Development Manager at ALSPEC, Richard Harrison talks about Aluminium frames, cladding & Australia...
Episode 67: Michael Teys & Craig Penton talk about building safety as well as the future of cladding and what is happening with cladding rectification
Alspec Solar: A new dawn in sustainable building solutions
There’s a growing appreciation across the construction industry that when it comes to a company’s carbon footprint, achi...
Inside HY William Chan’s journey as an emerging sustainable architect
HY William Chan is a driving force in Sydney's sustainable architecture scene. His journey as a fledgling architect embo...
Propping up the prospects: Emerging Sustainable Architect
The realm of architecture is undergoing a remarkable transformation, fueled by a renewed focus on sustainability. Archit...
Q&A with Ross Baynham, Alspec's national specification and commercial product manager
As Australians rethink how we build, Alspec's 50th anniversary sparks important conversations about the future of sustai...
GreenCore®: The benefits and innovation of low carbon aluminium
It’s well-known that aluminium has long been a favourite material for architects, designers and specifiers. Valued for i...
Building sustainable spaces to educate
If education is non-negotiable, then amenity-filled education facilities are paramount to one’s learning. Sustainable wo...
Breaking the mould: More efficient buildings with thermally broken frames
In Australia, it’s safe to say that we’re a fair way behind many other parts of the world when it comes to the thermal p...
The headline act at the festival of Sustainable Practice
The Best of the Best category of the Sustainability Awards isn’t so much an award, it’s more a celebration.
Best of the Best: The ultimate in sustainable practice
The highest honour for any nominee within the Sustainability Awards is the Best of the Best. The project that is afforde...
