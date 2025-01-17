Logo
Alspec
Alspec
News
Alspec window and door framing systems
Alspec window and door framing meets builder’s brief for public school in Sydney’s Hills District

A pivotal aspect of the project’s success relied on incorporating windows and doors that would flood the building with n...

Alspec framing
Alspec systems help meet light, ventilation and compliance goals at Sunshine Coast early learning centre

Being a childcare centre, the biggest focus was on ensuring accessibility and compliance with regulations. The solution ...

Alspec frames
Alspec systems help frame beautiful views and connect spaces at open plan Adelaide home

This magnificent $3.5-million home, located at 6 Hamilton Street, Somerton Park, SA, is just a stone’s throw from the be...

Contemporary window framing from Alspec creates a stylish, modernist home in rural Victoria

Blackened wood panelling reminiscent of rustic farmhouses has been paired with contemporary black powdercoated window fr...

Alspec Article Protecting Our Industry
Protecting our industry from non-compliant, imitated products

Several instances of copycat Alspec window systems from China have entered the Australian market, infringing on Alspec’s...

Students fabricate 4.8m boat from Alspec marine-grade aluminium

Unity College students are now well and truly on their way to successfully being the first school to CNC cut and fabrica...

How you can ensure build safety and support Australian-owned businesses by choosing local

While global trade offers a wide range of options, it has also introduced products that may not meet the stringent safet...

Alspec launches new website

This dynamic platform is designed to enhance user experience, provide comprehensive information, and improve accessibili...

Federal Minister Chris Bowen at Alspec for inaugural Sustainability Report launch

Alspec recently launched its inaugural Sustainability Report during an event at its Eastern Creek National Headquarters....

Resources
Podcasts
News
Back to school: Luke Johnson on sustainability in education architecture

In this wide-ranging interview, Luke talks about where design is going, how education design has become his passion and ...

Listen Now
Commercial
Episode 100: Luke Johnson from Architectus talks about design, sustainability and the brutalism of Macquarie University

Luke Johnson from Architectus is a highly-skilled designer who has worked throughout Australia, Japan and Europe on art...

Listen Now
News
Talking sustainability sports architecture with Brett Diprose

Prior to joining Warren and Mahoney, Brett Diprose held the position of Associate Director with Peddle Thorp Architects.

Listen Now
Commercial
Episode 93: Architect Brett Diprose on the secrets behind designing sustainable sports infrastructure

Prior to joining Warren and Mahoney, Brett Diprose held the position of Associate Director with Peddle Thorp Architects.

Listen Now
News
Style & sustainability in aged care: Alspec's custom door solution for Anglicare Woolooware

Designing for aged care is an area of architecture that is undergoing a significant shift. Gone are the days of aged car...

Listen Now
Commercial
Episode 73: Damian Barker & Nik Dunoski from Jackson Teece Architects explain the design concepts behind Anglicare's Woolooware Shores Retirement Village

Situated on picturesque Woolooware Bay in Sydney’s iconic Sutherland Shire, Anglicare's Woolooware Shores offers premium...

Listen Now
News
Future focus: Alspec’s 47 year innovation journey

From humble beginnings in a shed in Western Sydney, to having multiple branches, warehouses and testing facilities acros...

Listen Now
Commercial
Episode 68: Richard Harrison, National Business Development Manager at ALSPEC talks about Aluminium frames, cladding & building standards

The National Business Development Manager at ALSPEC, Richard Harrison talks about Aluminium frames, cladding & Australia...

Listen Now
Commercial
Episode 67: Michael Teys & Craig Penton talk about building safety as well as the future of cladding and what is happening with cladding rectification

Image: Aluminium Facade Systems

Listen Now
Sustainability Awards
Alspec Solar: A new dawn in sustainable building solutions

There’s a growing appreciation across the construction industry that when it comes to a company’s carbon footprint, achi...

Inside HY William Chan’s journey as an emerging sustainable architect

HY William Chan is a driving force in Sydney's sustainable architecture scene. His journey as a fledgling architect embo...

Propping up the prospects: Emerging Sustainable Architect

The realm of architecture is undergoing a remarkable transformation, fueled by a renewed focus on sustainability. Archit...

Q&A with Ross Baynham, Alspec's national specification and commercial product manager

As Australians rethink how we build, Alspec's 50th anniversary sparks important conversations about the future of sustai...

GreenCore®: The benefits and innovation of low carbon aluminium

It’s well-known that aluminium has long been a favourite material for architects, designers and specifiers. Valued for i...

Building sustainable spaces to educate

If education is non-negotiable, then amenity-filled education facilities are paramount to one’s learning. Sustainable wo...

Breaking the mould: More efficient buildings with thermally broken frames

In Australia, it’s safe to say that we’re a fair way behind many other parts of the world when it comes to the thermal p...

The headline act at the festival of Sustainable Practice

The Best of the Best category of the Sustainability Awards isn’t so much an award, it’s more a celebration.

Best of the Best: The ultimate in sustainable practice

The highest honour for any nominee within the Sustainability Awards is the Best of the Best. The project that is afforde...

Videos
Alspec's Hawkesbury Multi-Fold Commercial Door at The Ville Resort Casino Townsville

Carinya Select Bi-Fold Door

Carinya Select Bi-Fold Door - Hardware

Carinya Select Bi-Fold Door - Home Transformation Before & After

Carinya Select Bi-Fold Doors - Screening Options

Invisi-Gard Simulated Attack Testing

New Alspec Hawkesbury Top Hung Sliding Door

Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
