Siniat
Siniat
Premium

Internal Walls & CeilingsExternal Wall Materials
News
Siniat Blueprint News
NEW Siniat Blueprint: Version 4 out soon!

Siniat’s Blueprint manual, a trusted industry resource, is expanding with Version 4. Now exceeding 800 pages, it feature...

Sarking and condensation management in external walls – NCC 2022 considerations
Sarking and condensation management in external walls – NCC 2022 considerations

In this blog, we take a look at the latest condensation management considerations for ‘sarking-type materials’ in extern...

5-in-1 plasterboards meeting design and function goals in the health sector
5-in-1 plasterboards meeting design and function goals in the health sector

Trurock and Trurock HD offer a 5-in-1 plasterboard option that is perfect for the healthcare industry. Both products off...

EPDs for Siniat’s metal and plasterboard products
EPDs for Siniat’s metal and plasterboard products

Siniat recently published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for Siniat's plasterboard and metal products.

Etex completes acquisition of BGC’s plasterboard and fibre cement businesses
Etex completes acquisition of BGC’s plasterboard and fibre cement businesses

The acquisition deal includes BGC’s 56,000-square-metre plasterboard plant in Perth, Western Australia, and a strong net...

Etex acquires BGC’s plasterboard and fibre cement businesses
Etex acquires BGC’s plasterboard and fibre cement businesses

Etex has signed an agreement with the Australian construction materials company BGC to acquire its plasterboard and fibr...

4 sustainable benefits of seismic design
4 sustainable benefits of seismic design

The seismic design of buildings primarily focuses on protecting occupants in the event of an earthquake, but it also has...

Etex Australia switches on solar at Altona plant
Etex Australia switches on solar at Altona plant

Etex Australia recently ‘flicked the switch’ to solar energy at the Altona plant in Victoria.

How the pandemic is changing the way we design hospitals
How the pandemic is changing the way we design hospitals

When doctors in Wuhan, China (where COVID-19 first emerged) studied 138 early cases, they concluded that 41 per cent of ...

Resources
Podcasts
Noise reduction for wellbeing in hospitals
News
Noise reduction for wellbeing in hospitals

Hospitals are noisy places, and research has shown that high noise levels can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and del...

Episode 217: Anna Fox & Stuart Turk from STH on new ways to manage noise control in health care design
Aged Care
Episode 217: Anna Fox & Stuart Turk from STH on new ways to manage noise control in health care design

In this interview, Anna Fox and Stuart Turk talk about new ways to manage noise control within health care design.

Robust and flexible: Talking resilient healthcare design with HDR Health Sector Lead Conor Larkins
News
Robust and flexible: Talking resilient healthcare design with HDR Health Sector Lead Conor Larkins

Resilient healthcare facilities are designed to be both robust and flexible explains HDR Health Sector Lead Conor Larkin...

Episode 211: HDR’s health sector lead Conor Larkins on designing resilient healthcare facilities
Aged Care
Episode 211: HDR’s health sector lead Conor Larkins on designing resilient healthcare facilities

With 18 years’ experience working across health, science, education and research projects at BVN, Conor Larkins will hea...

Tara Veldman on designing healthcare facilities for collective wellbeing
News
Tara Veldman on designing healthcare facilities for collective wellbeing

The design of healthcare facilities can have a powerful impact on people, from lowering stress levels to improving recov...

Episode 204: Tara Veldman from BLP on the future of health infrastructure & designing for collective wellbeing
Aged Care
Episode 204: Tara Veldman from BLP on the future of health infrastructure & designing for collective wellbeing

Tara Veldman, Principal and Health Sector Leader at BLP brings over 15 years' experience designing projects across Austr...

Rebecca Plumstead from dwp on “sophisticated and diverse” aged care design
News
Rebecca Plumstead from dwp on “sophisticated and diverse” aged care design

In this podcast, our 200th episode, dwp Sector Leader for Seniors Living Rebecca Plumstead talks us through designing mo...

Episode 200: Rebecca Plumstead from dwp on what it takes to design modern aged care facilities
Aged Care
Episode 200: Rebecca Plumstead from dwp on what it takes to design modern aged care facilities

Rebecca Plumstead, dwp sector leader for seniors living, has 25 years of extensive design and project management experie...

The multilayered benefits of specifying the right building materials in aged and healthcare design
News
The multilayered benefits of specifying the right building materials in aged and healthcare design

The building materials specified for aged and healthcare projects can impact everything from acoustics right through to ...

Sustainability Awards
Siniat publishes metal and plasterboard EPDs
Siniat publishes metal and plasterboard EPDs

Early in 2024 Siniat published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for their plasterboard and metal framing produc...

Amplify your climate ambition with Opt2Act®
Amplify your climate ambition with Opt2Act®

Siniat’s Opt2Act® program is a simple and cost-effective way to reduce the embodied emissions or upfront carbon of an ov...

Another solar celebration for Etex
Another solar celebration for Etex

Etex Australia - the manufacturer of Siniat plasterboard and metal products - celebrated the installation of another sol...

Sustainability trends in public buildings
Sustainability trends in public buildings

Gone are the ageing tropes of public buildings as sterile, uniform environments. Modern public buildings are hubs for in...

Promoting sustainability publicly
Promoting sustainability publicly

Public buildings are shedding their singular purpose and transforming into vibrant hubs for healthcare, transportation, ...

Taking strides on the Road to Sustainability 2030
Taking strides on the Road to Sustainability 2030

The Etex Group, global Belgium-based company behind the Siniat brand, recently celebrated one year since the launch of t...

Siniat’s decarbonisation journey
Siniat’s decarbonisation journey

Sustainability is one of the four strategic pillars of the Belgium-based Etex Group – a global industrial group and majo...

Etex ‘flicks the switch’ in Australia
Etex ‘flicks the switch’ in Australia

Earlier this year Etex Australia, the local manufacturer of Siniat products, celebrated a major milestone in their susta...

Publicly pushing the sustainability agenda forward
Publicly pushing the sustainability agenda forward

Nowadays, public facilities are no longer single-purpose and must cater to a range of needs such as medical care, transp...

Videos
Createx and Creason: Superior acoustic solutions from Siniat

How to download and use the Siniat Blueprint

Siniat Australia - Same Same Better

Siniat's Box Ready Mastaline

Frequently Asked Questions
There are three 'Levels of Finish'. Level 4 is generally the accepted 'Level of Finish' for residential and commercial applications where flat or low sheen paints are used. Unless otherwise specified, a Level 4 Finish is the default finish for living areas. A Level 3 Finish is suitable in areas that do not require decoration, and a Level 5 Finish should be achieved where gloss or semi-gloss paints are used or where critical lighting conditions occur on flat or low sheen paints. All plasterboard installation must adhere to AS/NZS 2589:2007 Gypsum linings - Application and finishing. For more information refer to FWCIANZ Levels of Finish.
Back-blocking is the process of reinforcing wall and ceiling joints with cut-to-size pieces of plasterboard adhered across the back of the joint with MastaBlock Back-Blocking Cement or Cornice Cement such as MastaCove45. Back-blocking helps prevent joint cracking and peaking caused by building movement, especially in large ceiling areas. Back-blocking forms part of the plasterboard lining standard AS/NZS 2589:2007, and manufacturers' guarantees/warranties may be void if back-blocking has not been carried out. All back-blocking must be completed before commencing jointing. Each ‘Level of Finish’ has specific back-blocking requirements. For more information refer to Knauf’s technical literature.
Plasterboard can be fixed to various substrates that form wall partitions, ceilings, bulkheads or ducting. Plasterboard is most commonly fixed to steel studs, timber studs or masonry for wall partitions. Plasterboard can be fixed to ceiling framing by either directly fixing to the joists or by first installing metal furring channel and then fixing the plasterboard to the furring channel. Furring channel is also used to fix plasterboard linings for suspended ceilings or as an alternate method for fixing plasterboard to masonry on walls. All methods of installation can be found in Knauf’s technical literature.
The Australian Standard AS/NZS 2589:2007 allows three ways to fix plasterboard to steel or timber substrates. The options are screw fix only, nail fix only or a combination of either screw or nail with adhesive. The preferred method is to use screws or nails with adhesive. The nail fix only method is only suitable for a Level 3 Finish. Please refer to Knauf’s technical literature or AS/NZS 2589:2007 for correct installation details such as the spacing of fasteners and adhesive for each method and correct screw/nail type and size.
When installed in accordance with Knauf installation guidelines, the finished surface of all Knauf plasterboard accepts most types of decorative finish: emulsion or oil based paints, stipples, enamels, textured coatings and wall papers. Matt finishes give the best appearance; gloss or sheen finishes tend to highlight any surface irregularities, as will harsh or glancing light. In order to obtain the best finish to the walls, Knauf recommends the following: Lay down the nap of any scuffed areas using MastaFinish, MastaLite or MastaGlide jointing compounds. The surface should be free of dust and other foreign matter. Ensure that the joint treatment is thoroughly dry before applying the sealer. Always seal over jointed and unjointed areas. Use roller application for paint. Overworking of sealant coat on jointed areas may cause paint to lift. Roller application applies uniform texture over the entire surface. Use only the best quality paints and other finishes. Use of sealers or undercoats that are water based is preferred to reduce the possibility of raising the paper linerboard nap. Lightly sand between coats if nap is raised. Apply finishes in strict accordance with manufacturers' instructions.
There are only two types of joints formed when installing plasterboard - recessed edge joints or butt joints. The recessed edge joint is formed along the length of the sheets and the butt joint is formed along the width of the sheet. The finishing method is the same for both types of joints, but the width of compound coverage varies. Knauf recommends the use of paper tape with a three coat compound application: two base coats (or bedding coats) and a third finishing coat.
Control joints must be installed to relieve stresses imposed by structural movement including those due to excessive changes in temperature and humidity. In long, unbroken partitions of wall or extensive ceiling areas, control joints should be placed not more than 12 metres in either direction, at any change in the substrate material and should be aligned with control joints in the structure. Control joints should also be considered at intersecting doorways, large light fixtures, heating vents and air diffusers.
Only FireShield, MultiShield, TruRock, TruRock HD, ShaftLiner and GIB X-Block can be used in fire rated systems. Please refer to the Knauf Technical Manual for wall, ceiling, column and beam encasement and ducting systems.
Only approved water resistant linings can be used in 'Wet Areas' and these include WaterShield, MultiShield, TruRock and TruRock HD. Refer to the Knauf Technical Manual for installation instructions.
To improve the performance of your room, consider the following: To help reduce sound transmission through a wall - install an improved sound resistant plasterboard and wall system. Refer to the Knauf Technical Manual. Ensure no gaps or penetrations remain for sound to leak through in a wall by using a sealant. Doorways dramatically decrease the acoustic performance of the room. Even with the door closed, sound can still either flow under the door or still penetrate through the door if the door is of low acoustic performance. Solid core doors are recommended. Sound will travel into ceilings, through floors and be transmitted to other rooms and areas external to the house. Including insulation in the wall cavity between the studs will reduce sound transmission between rooms. Resilient mounts or channels can be installed to reduce the level of sound penetrating through the structure. Double separated stud walls help to reduce the level of sound penetration through a wall, by helping to de-couple the sound transmission from room to room. Sound is a 3D pressure wave travelling through the air. It will pass from one room to another by travelling through any part of the structure of the room - walls, ceilings, doors, windows - and any gaps. From these, sound will take the path of least resistance. Therefore, the entire room and surrounding environment play a very important part in achieving the desired results. SoundShield and OPAL are high-density plasterboards useful in resisting the penetration of lower frequency sounds, such as the sound a sub-woofer generates. Combining SoundShieldor OPAL with insulation will help reduce transmission of medium and high frequency sounds, such as people talking and high-pitched sounds. To achieve the best results, combine SoundShieldor OPAL with a Knauf Acoustic System. Refer to the Knauf Technical Manual. For high performance and specialist requirements Knauf recommends consultation with an acoustic engineer during specification.
Glancing light refers to light being cast along the face of a surface showing minute undulations. As a result of this light being cast, a shadow is produced on the other side of the undulation. This draws attention to surface texture variations such as plasterboard joints and patches, which under more diffused light would not be visible. The best way to overcome the effects of glancing light is to consider the following factors which will help to achieve the appearance of flatness: Design Natural and artificial lighting Paint effects and paint sheen Texture and porosity ‘Level of Finish’ For more information of the cause, effect and remedial measures refer to Knauf’s technical newsletter 'OnBoard Glancing Light' and also the industry publication FWCIANZ Glancing Light.
Contact
Mattraville, NSW

New South Wales Office 31 Military Rd

1300 724 505
