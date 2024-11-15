To improve the performance of your room, consider the following: To help reduce sound transmission through a wall - install an improved sound resistant plasterboard and wall system. Refer to the Knauf Technical Manual. Ensure no gaps or penetrations remain for sound to leak through in a wall by using a sealant. Doorways dramatically decrease the acoustic performance of the room. Even with the door closed, sound can still either flow under the door or still penetrate through the door if the door is of low acoustic performance. Solid core doors are recommended. Sound will travel into ceilings, through floors and be transmitted to other rooms and areas external to the house. Including insulation in the wall cavity between the studs will reduce sound transmission between rooms. Resilient mounts or channels can be installed to reduce the level of sound penetrating through the structure. Double separated stud walls help to reduce the level of sound penetration through a wall, by helping to de-couple the sound transmission from room to room. Sound is a 3D pressure wave travelling through the air. It will pass from one room to another by travelling through any part of the structure of the room - walls, ceilings, doors, windows - and any gaps. From these, sound will take the path of least resistance. Therefore, the entire room and surrounding environment play a very important part in achieving the desired results. SoundShield and OPAL are high-density plasterboards useful in resisting the penetration of lower frequency sounds, such as the sound a sub-woofer generates. Combining SoundShieldor OPAL with insulation will help reduce transmission of medium and high frequency sounds, such as people talking and high-pitched sounds. To achieve the best results, combine SoundShieldor OPAL with a Knauf Acoustic System. Refer to the Knauf Technical Manual. For high performance and specialist requirements Knauf recommends consultation with an acoustic engineer during specification.