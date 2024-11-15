News
NEW Siniat Blueprint: Version 4 out soon!
Siniat’s Blueprint manual, a trusted industry resource, is expanding with Version 4. Now exceeding 800 pages, it feature...
Sarking and condensation management in external walls – NCC 2022 considerations
In this blog, we take a look at the latest condensation management considerations for ‘sarking-type materials’ in extern...
5-in-1 plasterboards meeting design and function goals in the health sector
Trurock and Trurock HD offer a 5-in-1 plasterboard option that is perfect for the healthcare industry. Both products off...
EPDs for Siniat’s metal and plasterboard products
Siniat recently published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for Siniat's plasterboard and metal products.
Etex completes acquisition of BGC’s plasterboard and fibre cement businesses
The acquisition deal includes BGC’s 56,000-square-metre plasterboard plant in Perth, Western Australia, and a strong net...
Etex acquires BGC’s plasterboard and fibre cement businesses
Etex has signed an agreement with the Australian construction materials company BGC to acquire its plasterboard and fibr...
4 sustainable benefits of seismic design
The seismic design of buildings primarily focuses on protecting occupants in the event of an earthquake, but it also has...
Etex Australia switches on solar at Altona plant
Etex Australia recently ‘flicked the switch’ to solar energy at the Altona plant in Victoria.
How the pandemic is changing the way we design hospitals
When doctors in Wuhan, China (where COVID-19 first emerged) studied 138 early cases, they concluded that 41 per cent of ...
Resources
Podcasts
Noise reduction for wellbeing in hospitals
Hospitals are noisy places, and research has shown that high noise levels can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and del...
Episode 217: Anna Fox & Stuart Turk from STH on new ways to manage noise control in health care design
In this interview, Anna Fox and Stuart Turk talk about new ways to manage noise control within health care design.
Robust and flexible: Talking resilient healthcare design with HDR Health Sector Lead Conor Larkins
Resilient healthcare facilities are designed to be both robust and flexible explains HDR Health Sector Lead Conor Larkin...
Episode 211: HDR’s health sector lead Conor Larkins on designing resilient healthcare facilities
With 18 years’ experience working across health, science, education and research projects at BVN, Conor Larkins will hea...
Tara Veldman on designing healthcare facilities for collective wellbeing
The design of healthcare facilities can have a powerful impact on people, from lowering stress levels to improving recov...
Episode 204: Tara Veldman from BLP on the future of health infrastructure & designing for collective wellbeing
Tara Veldman, Principal and Health Sector Leader at BLP brings over 15 years' experience designing projects across Austr...
Rebecca Plumstead from dwp on “sophisticated and diverse” aged care design
In this podcast, our 200th episode, dwp Sector Leader for Seniors Living Rebecca Plumstead talks us through designing mo...
Episode 200: Rebecca Plumstead from dwp on what it takes to design modern aged care facilities
Rebecca Plumstead, dwp sector leader for seniors living, has 25 years of extensive design and project management experie...
The multilayered benefits of specifying the right building materials in aged and healthcare design
The building materials specified for aged and healthcare projects can impact everything from acoustics right through to ...
Sustainability Awards
Siniat publishes metal and plasterboard EPDs
Early in 2024 Siniat published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for their plasterboard and metal framing produc...
Amplify your climate ambition with Opt2Act®
Siniat’s Opt2Act® program is a simple and cost-effective way to reduce the embodied emissions or upfront carbon of an ov...
Another solar celebration for Etex
Etex Australia - the manufacturer of Siniat plasterboard and metal products - celebrated the installation of another sol...
Sustainability trends in public buildings
Gone are the ageing tropes of public buildings as sterile, uniform environments. Modern public buildings are hubs for in...
Promoting sustainability publicly
Public buildings are shedding their singular purpose and transforming into vibrant hubs for healthcare, transportation, ...
Taking strides on the Road to Sustainability 2030
The Etex Group, global Belgium-based company behind the Siniat brand, recently celebrated one year since the launch of t...
Siniat’s decarbonisation journey
Sustainability is one of the four strategic pillars of the Belgium-based Etex Group – a global industrial group and majo...
Etex ‘flicks the switch’ in Australia
Earlier this year Etex Australia, the local manufacturer of Siniat products, celebrated a major milestone in their susta...
Publicly pushing the sustainability agenda forward
Nowadays, public facilities are no longer single-purpose and must cater to a range of needs such as medical care, transp...