Clayton™ Terracotta Facade System combines the charm of terracotta with modern production techniques to offer a range of high performing facade products that meet design and building requirements. Manufactured from clay, sculptured into shape and then fired at high temperatures, Clayton comes in a range of standard colours and textures, plus unique specialised finishes, that offer warmth and a tactile sensation that is not achievable with other building products.

The mass and density of the terracotta tiles combine to create higher thermal insulation, improved noise reduction, as well as UV and weather resistance that are far superior than other facade products. Clayton is deemed non-combustible under C2D10(5)(G) NCC 2022 and is suitable for type A, B and C constructions, including public buildings and high traffic areas such as schools.

Clayton is a truly low maintenance building product that is aesthetically pleasing, eco-friendly and a sustainable alternative to achieving beautiful biophilic designs. The range features Standard and Specialist profiles, plus baguettes, providing endless design possibilities.

Features and benefits: