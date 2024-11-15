News
Rondo’s cutting corners investigation: Imported steel products fail BMT compliance testing
For 18 months, we have been investigating imported Chinese-manufactured light gauge steel products from five suppliers i...
Vaulted ceiling created with Rondo KEY-LOCK® Concealed Ceiling System
A stunning vaulted ceiling was created by the team at Wollongong Plastering at their latest project in Berkeley, New Sou...
Steel in timber construction – meeting compliance and complex design requirements
The Murdoch New Academic Building (Building 360 Boola Katijin) was a fantastic opportunity for Rondo to resolve the desi...
Rondo Professional Series – technical resources developed by professionals for professionals
The Professional Series is a powerful set of technical resources providing comprehensive details for the design and inst...
Rondo appoints new executive general manager
After connecting with our amazing teams and valued customers across Australia and New Zealand, our executive general man...
Rondo hosts TechTalk in Brisbane on steel wall and ceiling systems - August 10
TechTalk presents an unparalleled opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry experts on the latest NCC requirem...
Engage with prominent industry leaders at TechTalk on 8 June
Rondo, supported by CSR Gyprock and Knauf Australia, is hosting TechTalk, a highly anticipated industry event that provi...
Rondo meets wall and ceiling design challenges at Melbourne school
In this ambitious project, Rondo played a vital role from the early stages, conducting independent meetings with structu...
Rondo’s quality and code compliant products ensuring project success
Rondo prides itself on providing innovative products, and industry-leading design solutions for even the most complex pr...
Resources
CPD
CPD Online - Fire resistance levels for walls & ceiling systems: A specifiers’ guide
As illustrated by numerous incidents, including the Lacrosse fire in 2014 and the Neo200 tower fire in 2019, building fi...