Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Rondo
Rondo
Premium

External Wall MaterialsStructuralInternal Walls & CeilingsFastenings & Fixings
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Base Metal Thickness compliance
Rondo’s cutting corners investigation: Imported steel products fail BMT compliance testing

For 18 months, we have been investigating imported Chinese-manufactured light gauge steel products from five suppliers i...

Vaulted ceiling created with Rondo KEY-LOCK® Concealed Ceiling System
Vaulted ceiling created with Rondo KEY-LOCK® Concealed Ceiling System

A stunning vaulted ceiling was created by the team at Wollongong Plastering at their latest project in Berkeley, New Sou...

Steel in timber construction – meeting compliance and complex design requirements
Steel in timber construction – meeting compliance and complex design requirements

The Murdoch New Academic Building (Building 360 Boola Katijin) was a fantastic opportunity for Rondo to resolve the desi...

Rondo Professional Series – technical resources developed by professionals for professionals
Rondo Professional Series – technical resources developed by professionals for professionals

The Professional Series is a powerful set of technical resources providing comprehensive details for the design and inst...

Rondo appoints new executive general manager
Rondo appoints new executive general manager

After connecting with our amazing teams and valued customers across Australia and New Zealand, our executive general man...

Rondo hosts TechTalk in Brisbane on steel wall and ceiling systems - August 10
Rondo hosts TechTalk in Brisbane on steel wall and ceiling systems - August 10

TechTalk presents an unparalleled opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry experts on the latest NCC requirem...

Engage with prominent industry leaders at TechTalk on 8 June
Engage with prominent industry leaders at TechTalk on 8 June

Rondo, supported by CSR Gyprock and Knauf Australia, is hosting TechTalk, a highly anticipated industry event that provi...

Rondo meets wall and ceiling design challenges at Melbourne school
Rondo meets wall and ceiling design challenges at Melbourne school

In this ambitious project, Rondo played a vital role from the early stages, conducting independent meetings with structu...

Rondo’s quality and code compliant products ensuring project success
Rondo’s quality and code compliant products ensuring project success

Rondo prides itself on providing innovative products, and industry-leading design solutions for even the most complex pr...

Showing 9 of 62 news
Resources
CPD
CPD Online Rondo Fire Resistance Levels For Walls Ceiling Systems
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - Fire resistance levels for walls & ceiling systems: A specifiers’ guide

As illustrated by numerous incidents, including the Lacrosse fire in 2014 and the Neo200 tower fire in 2019, building fi...

Videos
Rondo. We're behind the best buildings - Hotels/Resorts

Contact
Display AddressErskine Park, NSW

57-87 Lockwood Road

1300 367 663
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap