Kitchens
DecoSplash®: Aluminium splashbacks
DecoSplash® offers endless creative possibilities for your kitchen, bathroom and laundry. A unique trifecta of quality, affordability and visual appearance, DecoSplash® is the ultimate in s...
REVEGO: The pocket system for new space concepts
Blum’s pocket system, REVEGO, reimagines the possibilities for dynamic, multifunctional spaces. REVEGO is a unique pocket door system with fully integrated technology, enabling architects...
