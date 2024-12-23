Logo
Kitchens

DecoSplash®: Aluminium splashbacks

    DecoSplash® offers endless creative possibilities for your kitchen, bathroom and laundry. A unique trifecta of quality, affordability and visual appearance, DecoSplash® is the ultimate in s...

    DECO Australia

    REVEGO: The pocket system for new space concepts

      Blum’s pocket system, REVEGO, reimagines the possibilities for dynamic, multifunctional spaces. REVEGO is a unique pocket door system with fully integrated technology, enabling architects...

      Blum Australia

      Cosentino Sensa Nilo Siberia Hero
        Sensa by Cosentino®: Protected natural stone

        Cosentino

        Blum-MERIVOBOX-Kitchen-Hero
          MERIVOBOX: The box platform for your ideas

          Blum Australia

          ForestOne Egger Laminate Dark Grey
            EGGER Laminates

            ForestOne

            BRITA Dispenser Bottle Swing
              Bottles for water dispensers

              Brita

              Pressalit Indivo Accessible Kitchen
                Indivo kitchen system allows height adjustability of benchtops and wall cabinets

                Pressalit

                Blum-LEGRABOX-Hero
                  LEGRABOX design options

                  Blum Australia

                  Nover Evostone Residential Kitchen White Benchtops Island
                    Evostone: Solid surface benchtops

                    Nover

                    Nover Furnipart Beret Bedroom Side Table Drawer
                      Furnipart wood handle collection

                      Nover

                      Hettich Magic Lighting Cabinet Dishes Light
                        Magic lighting

                        Hettich Australia

                        Blum Legrabox Kitchen Interior Slimeline Drawers
                          Quality in motion

                          Blum Australia

                          Hettich Sensys Shallow Cup
                            Sensys hinges

                            Hettich Australia

                            Nero Tapware Opal Taps Brushed Gold Hero
                              Opal: Etched knurling technology

                              Nero Tapware

                              Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Kitchen Cabinet Double Door
                                Salice Exedra pocket door system

                                Nover

                                Blum-Thin-Front-Hero
                                  Blum has the right fitting for thin furniture fronts

                                  Blum Australia

                                  Nero Tapware York Kitchen Mixer Aged Brass Hero
                                    York: A blend of old world charm and contemporary style

                                    Nero Tapware

                                    Nover COLOURpyne Bench
                                      COLOURpyne® decorative panels

                                      Nover

                                      Blum LEGRABOX Drawer System Residential Kitchen Interior Family
                                        LEGRABOX: Experience elegance

                                        Blum Australia

                                        Everhard Industries Utility Sink Range
                                          Laundry and kitchen utility sinks

                                          Everhard Industries

                                          Blum Tandembox Drawer
                                            TANDEMBOX: Timeless clear-cut design and minimalist style

                                            Blum Australia

                                            Galvin Enginnering Hospital and Healthcare Solutions Hero
                                              Hospital and healthcare solutions

                                              Galvin Engineering

                                              Hettich InnoTech Atira Drawer Dishes
                                                InnoTech Atira drawer system

                                                Hettich Australia

                                                Blum Movento Wooden Drawer
                                                  MOVENTO: Concealed runner system for wooden drawers and pull-outs

                                                  Blum Australia

                                                  Nover Fenix Modern Residential Kitchen Interior Marble Worktops Wooden Shelving
                                                    FENIX: Nanotech material for interior design

                                                    Nover

                                                    Hettich Cadro Frame System Folding Door Cabinet
                                                      Cadro frame system

                                                      Hettich Australia

                                                      HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen White
                                                        SmartPanel®: An innovative acrylic panel solution with a luxury appearance, easy maintenance, and a repairable surface in our super gloss option

                                                        HVG Decorative Building

                                                        ForestOne EGGER Headquarters Interior
                                                          EGGER Compact Laminate

                                                          ForestOne

                                                          Blum hinge systems
                                                            Blum hinge systems

                                                            Blum Australia

                                                            Billi Sahara
                                                              Billi Sahara/Home BA: Instant filtered boiling and ambient systems

                                                              Billi Australia

                                                              Billi Alpine Sparkling
                                                                Billi Alpine/Alpine 125/Home C: Instant chilled and ambient filtered water systems

                                                                Billi Australia

                                                                ForestOne EGGER Eurolight Shelving in a Shoe Store
                                                                  EGGER Eurolight

                                                                  ForestOne

                                                                  Billi Quadra Plus Filtered Water Tap Office Kitchen Interior
                                                                    Billi Quadra/Quadra Plus: Premium capacity instant filtered boiling and chilled water systems with mixer taps

                                                                    Billi Australia

                                                                    Nero Tapware Zen Collection Outdoor Shower Column GR Hero
                                                                      Zen Collection: Nero Tapware’s new outdoor collection

                                                                      Nero Tapware

                                                                      Galvin Engineering Education Solution Sink
                                                                        Education solutions

                                                                        Galvin Engineering

                                                                        Nero Tapware Bianca Range Brushed Bronze Hero
                                                                          Bianca Collection

                                                                          Nero Tapware

                                                                          Blum Pull-Out Shelf Residential Kitchen
                                                                            Pull-out shelf lock

                                                                            Blum Australia

                                                                            Hettich WingLine L Folding Door System Bedroom
                                                                              WingLine L folding door system

                                                                              Hettich Australia

