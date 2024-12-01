Logo
Brita
Kitchens
Brita water filtration dispenser
How access to pure filtered water can boost wellness and productivity at your workplace

Studies have increasingly shown the benefits of having access to pure tasting, filtered water in the office. Where once ...

BRITA Water Dispensers
Brita’s new water dispensers bringing precision German engineering to commercial spaces

Made in Europe and built for lasting performance, the high-capacity range delivers superior tasting water, innovative hy...

Improving workplace sustainability by reducing waste
At the top of millennial concerns is a company’s social and environmental commitments – something that 76% of millennial...

Building productivity in the workplace: What’s water got to do with it?
When it comes to attracting employees, building workplace engagement, and preventing burnout, the key to a productive wo...

How to promote wellness at your workplace
Curating a working environment that promotes a healthy and happy workforce has direct correlations to employee productiv...

Designing offices of the future around employee wellbeing
BRITA UK researchers created a blueprint on the office of the future called H20 Home to Office focusing on six elements ...

How water dispensers ensure employee wellbeing at workplaces
With a BRITA water dispenser, everyone can enjoy as much water as they like, however they like it – be it filtered hot, ...

Why you must have a water filter tap in your kitchen
There are many benefits of filtered water but there are also benefits you can enjoy with water filter taps and under-sin...

BRITA VIVREAU ViTap for instant, hot, chilled and sparkling water in modern workplaces
With 50 years of experience, the experts at BRITA® have developed a multifunctional, front-of-house water dispenser that...

Resources
Videos
BRITA's Top Pro, a purpose-built hydration station for office and healthcare environments.

Create a barrier-free environment with BRITA's Easy Access Panel

Elevate your hydration with BRITA's Commercial Grade Extra C-Tap, offering up to 5 water types.

Introducing BRITA Commercial Grade Water Dispensers

Lean more about BRITA's New HygienePlus™ technology.

