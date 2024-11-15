Billi Australia

Sure. Below is a brief trouble shooting guide for our units. SERIES 3 – Eco, Sahara, Alpine 1. Check the water supply is turned on to the unit 2. Reset the power at the Power Point. 3. If the issue persists, remove front panel of unit 4. If the Yellow Filter change light is flashing, all that is required is a filter change. 5. Check if a RED fault light is present on the front of the unit. 6. If fault light is present, hold down BOTH levers simultaneously and note down Fault code displayed on the tap. – Fault code = Red flashes followed by Blue or Green flashes – Code will repeat whilst holding levers down 7. Note down Both the Serial number and model number of the unit 8. If no Fault light is present on the unit, note down the lights displayed on the Tap. 9. Call Billi Customer Care on 1800 812 321 for further instructions OR to book to a Service tech. Advise Billi of the recorded information (Fault code, Serial Number & Model Number) along with site contact details and unit location. QUADRA 1. Check the water supply is turned on to the unit 2. Reset the power at the Power Point. 3. Check the time and date settings are set correctly 4. If the issue persists, check the mode setting shown on the bottom line of the display screen on the unit. – The unit should ideally be set to LOCKED ON or TIMESWITCH ON – If set to TIMESWITCH ON, ensure the relevant on and off times and days are set in the TIMESWITCH setting to suit usage. – If the bottom line displays filter Due or Overdue, proceed to line 6 – If the bottom line displays a Fault, proceed to line 7. 5. If the unit mode needs to be changed, hold down the MODE or ON/OFF button and letting go once either LOCKED ON or TIMESWITCH ON mode is displayed. 6. If the bottom line displays filter due or overdue, a filter change is required book in or change filter as necessary. 7. Any current faults will display on the bottom line of the units display screen. Note down the fault. 8. Note down Both the Serial number and model number of the unit 9. Call Billi Customer Care on 1800 812 321 to book to a Service tech and advise Billi of the recorded information (Fault, Serial Number & Model Number) along with site contact details and unit location.