Billi Australia

Frequently Asked Questions
The Model along with the Serial Number of the unit can be found on the silver plaque. This is located on the inner sidewall of the case to the left of the filter.
This can fluctuate due to current workloads. Give our Customer Care team a call on 1800 812 321 and they will be able to provide you with an ETA.
Our units are complex machines, so if you are not a suitably trained person, we do not advise you to try to repair your unit. You may inadvertently do more harm than good to either yourself, the unit or both.
We request the Serial Number for any booking as this allows us to bring up any previous history on the unit, site details, contact numbers and any other relevant information, but most importantly, this allows our tech to ensure in a multiple unit site, that he is working on the correct unit. The Model along with the Serial Number of the unit can be found on the silver plaque. This is located on the inner sidewall of the case to the left of the filter.
Warranty conditions are as per below; Residential Warranty · Two years from manufacture date (12 months for Bubblers and Sensor Taps) OR · Two years from date of purchase if proof of purchase can be provided (12 months for Bubblers and Sensor Taps) Commercial Warranty · Two years from manufacture date (12 months for Bubblers and Sensor Taps) OR · Two years from date of purchase if proof of purchase can be provided (12 months for Bubblers and Sensor Taps) OR · Two years from installation or occupancy provided this within one year of purchase (12 months for Bubblers and Sensor Taps)
We accept the following; · Letter of occupancy or occupancy certificate · Plumber installation certificate · Proof of purchase from merchant (receipt) · Date of install recorded in NetSuite by Billi
You can purchase filters and C02 bottles from our web shop. The part number you require will be located on the front of your filter or printed on the CO2 bottle. Filters – www.billi.com.au/products/filters/ C02 – www.billi.com.au/products/co2-cylinders/
Yes! And it is great way to ensure the longevity of your unit. Having a service plan is great peace of mind in knowing that our trained staff will be attending at predetermined intervals to change the filter within your unit/s and provide a health check whilst they are at it with a Silver Level Plan or higher. Check out the benefits of our services plans here! www.billi.com.au/billicare-service-plans/
There is no exact expiry date for the lifespan of any Billi unit. This is because a wide range of factors can contribute to how long your Billi unit will last. If you have (but not limited to); the unit serviced regularly, change filters as needed, meet the units install requirements including not under sizing the unit for the demand required, there is no reason why the unit won’t last past 8 years or more.
Although our units are covered by a warranty period, consumable items are not included this. This includes any filter/s fitted to our units as the water quality supplied to the unit and subsequently to the filter, is beyond the control of Billi.
Good question. Filters can accumulate organic matter via the filtration process leading to biofilm development, so it is highly recommended to replace filters every 12 months whether used frequently or not.
Instructions for changing your filter on a Billi unit are provided within your user manual. A copy of the instructions is also included with any new filter purchase. You can also visit our website for “How To” videos under the support tab.
This may be down to wear and tear on a component within the unit that controls the flow of water. Please call our Customer Care team on 1800 812 321 to arrange a service on your unit.
Sure. Below is a brief trouble shooting guide for our units. SERIES 3 – Eco, Sahara, Alpine 1. Check the water supply is turned on to the unit 2. Reset the power at the Power Point. 3. If the issue persists, remove front panel of unit 4. If the Yellow Filter change light is flashing, all that is required is a filter change. 5. Check if a RED fault light is present on the front of the unit. 6. If fault light is present, hold down BOTH levers simultaneously and note down Fault code displayed on the tap. – Fault code = Red flashes followed by Blue or Green flashes – Code will repeat whilst holding levers down 7. Note down Both the Serial number and model number of the unit 8. If no Fault light is present on the unit, note down the lights displayed on the Tap. 9. Call Billi Customer Care on 1800 812 321 for further instructions OR to book to a Service tech. Advise Billi of the recorded information (Fault code, Serial Number & Model Number) along with site contact details and unit location. QUADRA 1. Check the water supply is turned on to the unit 2. Reset the power at the Power Point. 3. Check the time and date settings are set correctly 4. If the issue persists, check the mode setting shown on the bottom line of the display screen on the unit. – The unit should ideally be set to LOCKED ON or TIMESWITCH ON – If set to TIMESWITCH ON, ensure the relevant on and off times and days are set in the TIMESWITCH setting to suit usage. – If the bottom line displays filter Due or Overdue, proceed to line 6 – If the bottom line displays a Fault, proceed to line 7. 5. If the unit mode needs to be changed, hold down the MODE or ON/OFF button and letting go once either LOCKED ON or TIMESWITCH ON mode is displayed. 6. If the bottom line displays filter due or overdue, a filter change is required book in or change filter as necessary. 7. Any current faults will display on the bottom line of the units display screen. Note down the fault. 8. Note down Both the Serial number and model number of the unit 9. Call Billi Customer Care on 1800 812 321 to book to a Service tech and advise Billi of the recorded information (Fault, Serial Number & Model Number) along with site contact details and unit location.
Yes. It is also advisable to turn the power off to the unit.
Solid – This indicates that the filter change has become overdue. For the integrity and quality of the water moving forward, the unit shuts down. To confirm the diagnosis, push and hold both levers for a few seconds. The lights will flash a sequence as a code. 1 Red flash and 2 green/blue flashes indicates filter overdue. Flashing – this indicates a fault. As above, push and hold both levers and make a note of the sequence. Following this, try resetting the unit at the power point. If the fault persists, contact our customer care team and they will be happy to book a technician to visit.
This is likely due to the Co2 cannister being depleted through use. Check the C02 gauge located on top of the connected C02 bottle. If the pin on the gauge is indicating at, or close to 0, please replace the C02 cannister with a full C02 cannister. These can be ordered on our web store or purchased from a Billi Merchant. The part number for a replacement C02 bottle can be found the current bottle.
Instructions for changing your C02 cannister are provided in your user manual. A copy of the instructions is also included with any new C02 cannister purchase. You can view an instructional video on how to change a cannister here. https://youtu.be/AgdM3SJWVf4
Best practice is to contact your local area governing body for disposal requirements as these can vary from area to area.
The Unit is in Standby mode. To deactivate this mode, follow the below instructions. Setup Enabled Features To enter this mode: • Turn on the unit and wait for normal operation. • Depress both the Hot and Cold levers and while they are down, press and hold the safety switch for 3 seconds until the display has changed to yellow. • Release the switch and both levers. The tap display will now show the enabled features. QL Tap Red indicates the level of child safety feature enabled: Off – Hot tap is disabled, boiler is disabled. Blinking – Hot tap child safety lock is enabled. On – Hot tap is always enabled – no child lock. Blue indicates the power save level that is selected: Off – Economy power mode. – Self learning timer is enabled. Blinking – Standby power is enabled. – Unit enters standby after 2 hours. On – System is always active. – No power saving features enabled. You may now press and release either the hot or cold levers to toggle between these selections. Off -> Blinking -> On -> Off -> etc XL/XT/XR Tap Red Icon Off – Hot tap is disabled, boiler is disabled. Padlock Icon On – Hot tap child safety lock is enabled. Red Icon On – Hot tap is always enabled – no child lock. Green Leaf On – Economy power mode. – Self learning timer is enabled. Green Moon and Stars On – Standby power is enabled. – Unit enters standby after 2 hours. Green Icon On – System is always active. – No power saving features enabled. You may now press and release either the hot or cold levers (or touch pads on XT/XR) to toggle between these selections. When you have selected the desired features – press the safety switch to return to normal operation and save the displayed settings.
Your Billi Quadra / B-6000 incorporates an energy saving time switch. This function allows the Quadra / B-6000 to automatically turn ON and OFF at selected times. Individual days can be set to be active or non-active. The green lightning bolt indicates that the time switch mode is activated. Instructions to change these settings can be found in the user guide for your unit.
Flashing Red and/or Blue light indicates that the water is in the process of either heating (Flashing Red light) or chilling (Flashing Blue light).
It is likely that the boiling side has been disabled by accident. To reactivate is simple by following these instructions. – Depress both the Hot and Cold levers and while they are down, press and hold the safety switch for 3 seconds until the display has changed to yellow. – Release the switch and both levers. – Press and release the hot lever (or touch pads on XT/XR) to toggle between the Hot settings. – Once either a Padlock symbol if you also require the safety function, or a solid red light are present, touch the safety switch to set.
The optimal setting for your Sparkling water unit is between 5 & 6 on the thermostat dial.
At present we do not have larger bottles for sale however watch this space. Purchasing and connecting 3rd party NON Billi Branded C02 bottles to our units is not recommended as we cannot guarantee they are fit for purpose and may lead to voiding any warranty.
This is dependent on the level of carbonation you enjoy however you should not exceed 5bar on the C02 regulator gauge. Common preference for most users is 4bar.