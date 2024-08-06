Commercial grade BRITA Extra-C Tap: Made in Europe Water Dispensers are created with a high degree of craftsmanship, are suited to high traffic areas, and are tested for lasting performance

For over 50 years, BRITA has stood at the forefront of water filtration technologies. A globally recognised brand and trusted industry leader. BRITA now has introduced a new range of Commercial Grade Water Dispensers to the Australian market.

Bringing forth innovative solutions that deliver outstanding protection needed by hygiene-sensitive situations that lead the way to more inclusive designs for an accessible future.

With a high degree of craftsmanship, they are dependable with high-capacity dispensing and tested for lasting performance.

Introducing BRITA Top Pro

With outstanding hygiene protection BRITA’s classic, versatile water dispenser for business and healthcare. With 20+ years experience in the international healthcare sector, BRITA continues to deliver superior taste and performance in high traffic environments.

Offering outstanding hygiene with BRITA HygienePlus, a triple safeguard protects your dispenser from contamination and germs. Two installation options, Floor standing and Countertop, and a choice of a choice of up to four water types: unchilled and chilled still, chilled semi-sparkling and sparkling.

Other features include Intuitive display touch dispensing, high-quality stainless steel, natural refrigerant, and optional Easy Access Panel to help create a barrier-free, inclusive working environment.

Control unit can be positioned to provide easy access for wheelchair users helping create a barrier-free, inclusive environment, convenient positioning it can be installed angled or flat for mounting on the counter or cabinet and is available for different configurations of Top Pro and Extra C-Tap.

Introducing Made-in- Europe quality

BRITA’s family business draws on over 50 years’ experience to design and build our pioneering products. They develop and make filters in Germany, dispensers in Italy. They engineer and manufacture our products themself. This means they can ensure exceptionally high quality, and scale production in line with demand. Their manufacturing plants – including one opened in 2018 – work with maximum energy efficiency through use of advanced technology. BRITA staff are skilled and dedicated. They complete many tasks by hand, so a high degree of craftsmanship goes into each dispenser.

Product information:

Unlimited water dispensing unchilled still, chilled still, semi-sparkling and sparkling

Also available as Top Pro still version, dispensing unchilled still and chilled still water only

Precision German engineering for constant hygiene with HygienePlus option – trusted by the healthcare industry for 20+ years

Sustainability champion: R290 natural refrigerant and a CO2 footprint that is 86 % smaller than of pre-bottled water



Benefits