News
How SFA Saniflo hands back design flexibility to architects
When access to traditional gravitational plumbing is unavailable SFA Saniflo has the solution in the form of macerators,...
Saniflo plumbing solutions for granny flats: Alleviating Australia’s rental crisis
Between population growth, rising investment demands, skyrocketing property prices and lack of new construction, Austral...
Renovating your kitchen? Consider these Top 2 trends
When it comes to changing the look of your kitchen, many different options are available to you, making the decision dif...
How to turn your alfresco space into a luxurious experience
With people spending a considerable amount of time at home, they are maximising the use of all available spaces – includ...
Add an extra bathroom to increase your home’s value
Adding a second bathroom can be costly and time-consuming, so we’ve shared some tips on how you can achieve your seconda...
6 bathroom design trends that promise style and function in your personal space
If you are considering renovating your bathroom or creating a new bathroom space, here are 6 bathroom design trends to k...
Renovating garages to create affordable, comfortable living spaces
For homeowners looking to improve the value of their homes – and cope with the needs of multiple generations living unde...
How Sanifos 280 inground pump stations are preserving waterways in major civil project
The Sanifos 280 was the perfect choice for this project given its compact design whilst still being an efficient storage...
Saniflo grey water pumps address inadequate drainage access at new dental clinic
Saniflo grey water pumps were specified for a new dental clinic being set up in an existing multi-storeyed commercial sp...
Resources
Podcasts
Episode 194: The relationship between plumbing and architecture and how plumbing influences design
Nick Moore, National Business Development Manager for SFA Australia and Gregory Waters, Technical Manager for SFA Austra...
CPD
CPD Online - Lifting stations: Enabling design flexibility with efficient and reliable wastewater management
As architects, designers, and engineers, we face the challenge of integrating essential amenities like bathrooms and kit...
CPD Online - Progressive plumbing choices: Versatile, efficient & effective
Traditionally, plumbing has tended to be a time-consuming, laborious exercise. Though obviously essential in all types o...
CPD On Demand - Discovering Inground Pump Stations - A Guide for Specifiers
While stormwater and sewage management is an essential consideration in all types of residential projects, the systems t...
CPD On Demand - A New Way of Plumbing - Providing Flexibility in Design
Though plumbing is an integral part of most building projects, it does tend to cause of a lot of difficulties. Whether t...