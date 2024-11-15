Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Saniflo
Saniflo
Premium

Drainage, Waste & Water ManagementBathroom & LaundryKitchens
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Saniflo Podcast Article
How SFA Saniflo hands back design flexibility to architects

When access to traditional gravitational plumbing is unavailable SFA Saniflo has the solution in the form of macerators,...

Saniflo Plumbing Solution For Granny Flats
Saniflo plumbing solutions for granny flats: Alleviating Australia’s rental crisis

Between population growth, rising investment demands, skyrocketing property prices and lack of new construction, Austral...

Renovating your kitchen? Consider these Top 2 trends
Renovating your kitchen? Consider these Top 2 trends

When it comes to changing the look of your kitchen, many different options are available to you, making the decision dif...

How to turn your alfresco space into a luxurious experience
How to turn your alfresco space into a luxurious experience

With people spending a considerable amount of time at home, they are maximising the use of all available spaces – includ...

Add an extra bathroom to increase your home’s value
Add an extra bathroom to increase your home’s value

Adding a second bathroom can be costly and time-consuming, so we’ve shared some tips on how you can achieve your seconda...

6 bathroom design trends that promise style and function in your personal space
6 bathroom design trends that promise style and function in your personal space

If you are considering renovating your bathroom or creating a new bathroom space, here are 6 bathroom design trends to k...

Renovating garages to create affordable, comfortable living spaces
Renovating garages to create affordable, comfortable living spaces

For homeowners looking to improve the value of their homes – and cope with the needs of multiple generations living unde...

How Sanifos 280 inground pump stations are preserving waterways in major civil project
How Sanifos 280 inground pump stations are preserving waterways in major civil project

The Sanifos 280 was the perfect choice for this project given its compact design whilst still being an efficient storage...

Dental Clinic
Saniflo grey water pumps address inadequate drainage access at new dental clinic

Saniflo grey water pumps were specified for a new dental clinic being set up in an existing multi-storeyed commercial sp...

Showing 9 of 17 news
Resources
Showing 9 of 12 resources
Podcasts
CPD
CPD Online Saniflo Lifting Stations Cover
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - Lifting stations: Enabling design flexibility with efficient and reliable wastewater management

As architects, designers, and engineers, we face the challenge of integrating essential amenities like bathrooms and kit...

Saniflo CPD June 2024 Sessions
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - Progressive plumbing choices: Versatile, efficient & effective

Traditionally, plumbing has tended to be a time-consuming, laborious exercise. Though obviously essential in all types o...

CPD On Demand - Discovering Inground Pump Stations - A Guide for Specifiers
CPD 1pts
CPD On Demand - Discovering Inground Pump Stations - A Guide for Specifiers

While stormwater and sewage management is an essential consideration in all types of residential projects, the systems t...

CPD On Demand - A New Way of Plumbing - Providing Flexibility in Design
CPD 1pts
CPD On Demand - A New Way of Plumbing - Providing Flexibility in Design

Though plumbing is an integral part of most building projects, it does tend to cause of a lot of difficulties. Whether t...

Videos
Add a bathroom anywhere with a Saniflo macerator pumps

Sanicompact Macerating Toilet Suite AU

Saniflo Alarm Interlock

Saniflo: COVID19

Saniflo: Install a bathroom anywhere

Saniflo: Install a bathroom anywhere cartoon

What is a Saniflo macerator pump?

Frequently Asked Questions
A Saniflo macerator may indeed be installed, even if you have a septic tank. The macerator's action on waste materials is mechanical (maceration and pumping) only, with no chemicals involved whatsoever. It can therefore be used with a septic tank.
The discharge piping can be done with standard PVC pipes.
One of the great advantages of Saniflo macerators and pumps is being able to discharge at a very small diameter (20-32 mm for the vast majority of products, with some large pumps like the Sanicubic range using DN50 and DN100), thereby avoiding major remodelling. The recommended discharge diameter may vary by device. Please check the site's different product pages to find the most suitable discharge pipe diameters for your project.
The minimum water pressure for operating a SANICOMPACT is 1.7 bars. If your water pressure is lower than this, we recommend you install a traditional toilet bowl, behind which you can install an adaptable macerator like the Sanitop or Sanipro, etc.
The Sanidouche is a lift pump that evacuates the wastewater from a shower or a washbasin. For the device to operate properly, the axis of the shower trap must be located at least 8 cm off the ground. Non-compliance with this height requirement may result in water flowing back into the shower tray. We also recommend that you install a check valve on the outlet of any other sanitary fixtures connected to the Sanidouche (on the outlet of a washbasin for example). For more information, you can download the manual for this device from the product page or contact our technical support service at 01 44 82 25 55. It is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am until 12:15 pm and from 1.45 pm to 5.30 pm.
Water supply for all SANICOMPACTs works using a solenoid valve. There is therefore no need for a reservoir. The quantity of water used per cycle is 1.8L/3L or 3.8L/5L depending on the SANICOMPACT model. The water pressure must be at least 1.7 bars to ensure that the SANICOMPACT is properly rinsed.
Macerating pumps collect water from toilets and pump to the existing main waste pipeline (100mm) on a property. Grey water pumps collect water from appliances such as a dishwasher, shower, bath, basin, washing machine and discharge to the existing main waste pipe (100mm) on a property. Lifting stations and Inground Pump Out chambers are larger units with more powerful pumps and are designed to allow both sewerage and grey water inlets into the same pump. All associated plumbing is required to be performed by a licensed plumber ,as per the provisions of the AS3500
The macerator does not require any special maintenance; however, to ensure many years of good service, we recommend that you clean and descale your macerator regularly with Saniflo descaler. Saniflo descaler is designed to remove scale while preserving the internal workings of your device. This should be done more or less frequently depending on the hardness of your water. If you have an adaptable macerator, you can use standard products to clean your toilet bowl (similarly for the SANICOMPACT range). Please note, however, that unblocking products or any other acid should not be used as they may damage the internal elements of your adaptable macerator.
The flush discharge generally triggers 2 to 3 cycles lasting 1 to 2 seconds each.
The Saniflo macerator is no louder than a toilet flushing. The sound volume emitted in decibels may vary from one installation to another, depending on the product and especially the surroundings (tiled room or not, size and shape of the room, etc.). That is why we do not provide a value in decibels for our devices. However, the new silence range emits 10dB less than the previous version. Furthermore, it is crucial to follow the installation instructions to avoid the propagation of sound vibrations (no contact between the macerator and the wall, place the anti-vibration pads under the tank, mount the piping at intervals, etc.). You can also opt to lay a layer of sound insulation between the macerator and the floor and/or wall for even better soundproofing.
The lifetime of a Saniflo macerator depends mainly on proper installation and proper use. However, devices typically have a lifetime of 10 to 15 years with minimal maintenance, i.e. cleaning-descaling annually, and, depending on the quality of the water in your region, the replacement of the pressure switch membrane.
You can find the manuals for our devices directly on our website at www.saniflo.com.au, in the Downloads section.
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap