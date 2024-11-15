The Sanidouche is a lift pump that evacuates the wastewater from a shower or a washbasin. For the device to operate properly, the axis of the shower trap must be located at least 8 cm off the ground. Non-compliance with this height requirement may result in water flowing back into the shower tray. We also recommend that you install a check valve on the outlet of any other sanitary fixtures connected to the Sanidouche (on the outlet of a washbasin for example). For more information, you can download the manual for this device from the product page or contact our technical support service at 01 44 82 25 55. It is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am until 12:15 pm and from 1.45 pm to 5.30 pm.