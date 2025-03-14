Flow meets function: New Multifunction Mixer Tap

“Great kitchen design blends flow with function, where every element works in harmony.”

The Billi Multifunction Mixer Tap is a testament to our commitment towards innovation and excellence.

From your morning cup of tea to your sunset spritz cocktail, the new Multifunction Mixer Tap from Billi is all you need. Imagine the convenience of enjoying instant chilled, still, sparkling, and even boiling water at the touch of a button—no more clutter of kettles, filter jugs, or bottled water.

The stylish all-in-one water system combines touch-sensitive UI for boiling, chilled, or sparkling water on one side, and a mains-fed hot and cold water mixer tap on the other.

With 180° of tap arch rotation freedom, safety lock and auto-dispense features, it protects against scalding and accidental splashing during use.

Under the bench is a compact, high-performance unit featuring Billi’s breakthrough sustainable cooling and heating technology.

The practical touch-screen display allows for custom temperature control, with fault indicators and flood sensors that ensure optimum performance.

When paired with the space-saving technology of the under-bench Billi Home BCS unit, the Multifunction Mixer Tap will suit even the most compact home or office kitchens, saving valuable counter space.

The Multifunction Mixer Tap had to be made safe, sustainable, simple, space-saving and stunning. The genesis of the brief comes from the push to increase the density of residential dwellings.

The tap has a range of up to 8 special finishes, allowing users freedom in the colour-story they select for their unique space.

The Multifunction Mixer Tap is proudly designed and manufactured in Australia.

All Billi products meet and exceed Australian standards, as well as Watermark, ISO and WELS compliance, ensuring the highest level of safety and reliability.