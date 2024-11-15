No. It does however tea stain. Tea staining is a biological contamination that superficially looks like rust (brown colour patina in spots or overall). This is easily remedied by the application of a mild acid. Generally domestic stainless steel cleaner is sufficient, (even lemon juice diluted in warm water should do). If stainless steel was stain-proof it would be called Stain proof steel. Stainless steel is as its’ name suggests - stains less. What does all this mean? If you want it shiny & new, give it a clean.