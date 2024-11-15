Logo
Stormtech
Stormtech
Premium

Drainage, Waste & Water ManagementBathroom & Laundry
News
Stormtech At Home Designing Homes: Luke Seidler
At home designing homes: Luke Seidler on finding his calling in residential architecture

Seidler Group is a family-owned design and construction practice located in Port Melbourne, Victoria. Originally set up ...

Stormtech Wave Grate Makes Waves At The Australian Good Design Awards
Stormtech’s Wave Grate makes waves at the Australian Good Design Awards

There is design, and then there is good design – driven by innovation, genuine human insight, and consideration for the ...

Stormtech Nautilus By Smart Design Studio Location
Nautilus by Smart Design Studio sets sail on premium waterfront living

Taking subtle cues from the dynamic symbolism of sailing, the enduring craftsmanship of shipbuilding, and its exquisite ...

Stormtech Aura Of Change Aura Crane Removal
Aura of change: The ambitious residential project set to transform North Sydney

Located on North Sydney’s bustling Walker Street, the sculptural volumes of Aura by Aqualand emerge gently from within t...

Stormtech Article Cleaning and Maintenace
Why cleaning and maintenance doesn’t have to be a drain with Stormtech

When it comes to cleaning, it’s fair to say that drains have gotten a bad rap. They’ve developed a reputation as tough t...

Good Design nod for Wave Grate
Good Design nod for Wave Grate

Wave Grate received a prestigious Good Design Award in the Product Design category in recognition for outstanding design...

Stormtech Architect Create Scott Carpenter
Stormtech Architect Profile: Scott Carpenter, Director of Create Architecture

Marking three decades since Scott Carpenter opened his first practice, the architect shares insights on designing for lo...

Stormtech Case Study Echo Beach House Dog
This Casuarina Beach House echoes the coastal lifestyle of its owners

Perched behind the expansive dunes of Casuarina Beach, NSW, the sleek geometry of the Echo Beach House volumes sprawls a...

Stormtech RAA Beach
At last, regional architecture takes centre stage

Following the devastation of bushfires, floods, and the pandemic, in 2021, a group of like-minded regional architects ba...

Resources
Podcasts
Why good design is intrinsically linked to place with Esther Dickins
News
Why good design is intrinsically linked to place with Esther Dickins

When asked about the importance of biophilia in design Esther Dickins from Architectus says “The right question might be...

Episode 178: Esther Dickins from Architectus on biophilia, water-saving design and trends in hospitality design
Hospitality
Episode 178: Esther Dickins from Architectus on biophilia, water-saving design and trends in hospitality design

Architectus has launched a new landscape architecture offering, introducing a number of leading Landscape Architects to ...

Doug Southwell and Tina Fox raise the curtain on Theatre Royal's transformation
News
Doug Southwell and Tina Fox raise the curtain on Theatre Royal's transformation

When Scott Carver Architects were restoring the iconic Theatre Royal in Sydney CBD, they worked to balance the theatre’s...

Episode 166: Doug Southwell and Tina Fox from Scott Carver Architects talk about the challenges & rewards of their redesign of Sydney's Theatre Royal
Hospitality
Episode 166: Doug Southwell and Tina Fox from Scott Carver Architects talk about the challenges & rewards of their redesign of Sydney's Theatre Royal

Doug Southwell is an Architect and Director of Scott Carver who has witnessed the increasing demand for hospitality spac...

Cox Director Joe Agius shares his insights on designing zoos and airports
News
Cox Director Joe Agius shares his insights on designing zoos and airports

Director of Cox Architecture Joe Agius sets and guides the design direction for many well-known projects in Sydney. One ...

Episode 159: Cox Director Joe Agius recounts what it's like to work on designing zoos and airports
Hospitality
Episode 159: Cox Director Joe Agius recounts what it's like to work on designing zoos and airports

Joe Agius has been a Director of COX since 2005. He sets and guides design direction for many projects in the Sydney stu...

Hassell Principal Glenn Scott shares his insights into the future of design in Sydney
News
Hassell Principal Glenn Scott shares his insights into the future of design in Sydney

The future of design in Sydney is looking greener, according to Hassell Principal Glenn Scott. This can be seen in the s...

On inclusivity, gender-sensing bathrooms and shabby chic, with Troy Creighton
News
On inclusivity, gender-sensing bathrooms and shabby chic, with Troy Creighton

Troy Creighton is the charismatic face of one of Australia’s leading drainage brands, Stormtech. For the latest instalme...

Episode 146: Troy Creighton and the new bathroom design trends taking the hospitality sector by storm
Hospitality
Episode 146: Troy Creighton and the new bathroom design trends taking the hospitality sector by storm

In this episode, Troy talks about the many new and exciting ideas, solutions and technologies that we are now seeing in...

Sustainability Awards
From necessity to culture: Stormtech’s sustainability journey
From necessity to culture: Stormtech’s sustainability journey

In an industry that is now very much sustainability-forward, Stormtech is decades ahead of the game. They’ve been ‘susta...

The continuous drive to improve sustainability: Stormtech
The continuous drive to improve sustainability: Stormtech

For a company as sustainable as Stormtech, certifications are an essential part of doing business. Stormtech has long ta...

A simple, sustainable solution to an age-old problem: Stormtech’s 120SCS drain
A simple, sustainable solution to an age-old problem: Stormtech’s 120SCS drain

The 120SCS Shower Screen Support drain ticks all these boxes and more. Designed and manufactured by drainage innovators ...

Sustainability trends in new single dwellings
Sustainability trends in new single dwellings

It’s a well known (and for the most part, extremely accurate) trope that Australians are obsessed with property. For man...

New dwellings: The blank canvas of architecture
New dwellings: The blank canvas of architecture

Embarking on a new architectural project is a complex endeavour, requiring rigorous briefing and consultation to bring i...

Stormtech’s GreenTag HealthRATE™ Platinum Certifications
Stormtech’s GreenTag HealthRATE™ Platinum Certifications

With the results of the recent election pointing firmly towards the likelihood of stronger governmental climate action i...

Taking the headache out of waterproofing
Taking the headache out of waterproofing

In July 2021, the Design and Building Practitioners Regulation 2021 (NSW) came into effect, and with it, a spate of new ...

Q&A with Troy Creighton from Stormtech
Q&A with Troy Creighton from Stormtech

Sustainability has long been a core value for Stormtech, but with each passing year, it’s one they entrench further with...

Sustainable thinking leads to suitable new dwellings
Sustainable thinking leads to suitable new dwellings

There’s plenty to think about when starting from scratch. Briefings, consultations, dreams and ideas eventually evolve t...

CPD
CPD Online Stormtech Deemed to Satisfy Compliant Level Entry Thresholds A Technical Guide
CPD Online - Deemed to satisfy compliant level entry thresholds: A technical guide

As with all aspects of the construction sector, the specification of level entry thresholds in Australia involves compli...

Stormtech CPD On Demand October 2023
CPD On Demand - Deemed to Satisfy Compliant Level Entry Thresholds

As with all aspects of the construction sector, the specification of level entry thresholds in Australia involves compli...

Videos
How to Install a Stormtech Linear Drain

Threshold Installation

Frequently Asked Questions
Please contact us and we will assist you in this.
No. It does however tea stain. Tea staining is a biological contamination that superficially looks like rust (brown colour patina in spots or overall). This is easily remedied by the application of a mild acid. Generally domestic stainless steel cleaner is sufficient, (even lemon juice diluted in warm water should do). If stainless steel was stain-proof it would be called Stain proof steel. Stainless steel is as its’ name suggests - stains less. What does all this mean? If you want it shiny & new, give it a clean.
No. The majority of our products are 316 stainless steel, so if they are regularly cleaned (i.e. when the look dirty or off-colour) they will last.
Typically for a bathroom application, it is best on the wall opposite the door so there is no ‘cross fall’ at the entrance to the bathroom. Please contact Stormtech for further advice.
Not only is it made in Australia, but it is an Australian invention, owned by Australians, and exported! How good is that!
Very simply, as long as you need, no joke.
22.5mm is the absolute shallowest in standard products.
Stormtech – see patent 733361 and 626564
Yes, please contact Stormtech for your specific requirements as local and state requirements vary.
Yes, please contact Stormtech for your specific requirements as local and state requirements vary.
Yes, WaterMark number 21249
You can purchase all Stormtech products from one of our many trusted Distributors and Stockists. Search for your nearest distributor using our Distributors + Enquiries page to contact or request an estimate. When viewing drainage products, you can enquire directly from the product page - look for 'Enquire About This Product.'
Contact
Display AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

22 Norfolk Avenue

02 4423 1989
Our Products Featured in these Projects
Sirius | BVN
Multi Residential, Mixed Use, Residential
Sirius | BVN

BVN

