Hospitality & Tourism
News
At home designing homes: Luke Seidler on finding his calling in residential architecture
Seidler Group is a family-owned design and construction practice located in Port Melbourne, Victoria. Originally set up ...
Stormtech’s Wave Grate makes waves at the Australian Good Design Awards
There is design, and then there is good design – driven by innovation, genuine human insight, and consideration for the ...
Nautilus by Smart Design Studio sets sail on premium waterfront living
Taking subtle cues from the dynamic symbolism of sailing, the enduring craftsmanship of shipbuilding, and its exquisite ...
Aura of change: The ambitious residential project set to transform North Sydney
Located on North Sydney’s bustling Walker Street, the sculptural volumes of Aura by Aqualand emerge gently from within t...
Why cleaning and maintenance doesn’t have to be a drain with Stormtech
When it comes to cleaning, it’s fair to say that drains have gotten a bad rap. They’ve developed a reputation as tough t...
Good Design nod for Wave Grate
Wave Grate received a prestigious Good Design Award in the Product Design category in recognition for outstanding design...
Stormtech Architect Profile: Scott Carpenter, Director of Create Architecture
Marking three decades since Scott Carpenter opened his first practice, the architect shares insights on designing for lo...
This Casuarina Beach House echoes the coastal lifestyle of its owners
Perched behind the expansive dunes of Casuarina Beach, NSW, the sleek geometry of the Echo Beach House volumes sprawls a...
At last, regional architecture takes centre stage
Following the devastation of bushfires, floods, and the pandemic, in 2021, a group of like-minded regional architects ba...
Resources
Podcasts
Why good design is intrinsically linked to place with Esther Dickins
When asked about the importance of biophilia in design Esther Dickins from Architectus says “The right question might be...
Episode 178: Esther Dickins from Architectus on biophilia, water-saving design and trends in hospitality design
Architectus has launched a new landscape architecture offering, introducing a number of leading Landscape Architects to ...
Doug Southwell and Tina Fox raise the curtain on Theatre Royal's transformation
When Scott Carver Architects were restoring the iconic Theatre Royal in Sydney CBD, they worked to balance the theatre’s...
Episode 166: Doug Southwell and Tina Fox from Scott Carver Architects talk about the challenges & rewards of their redesign of Sydney's Theatre Royal
Doug Southwell is an Architect and Director of Scott Carver who has witnessed the increasing demand for hospitality spac...
Cox Director Joe Agius shares his insights on designing zoos and airports
Director of Cox Architecture Joe Agius sets and guides the design direction for many well-known projects in Sydney. One ...
Episode 159: Cox Director Joe Agius recounts what it's like to work on designing zoos and airports
Joe Agius has been a Director of COX since 2005. He sets and guides design direction for many projects in the Sydney stu...
Hassell Principal Glenn Scott shares his insights into the future of design in Sydney
The future of design in Sydney is looking greener, according to Hassell Principal Glenn Scott. This can be seen in the s...
On inclusivity, gender-sensing bathrooms and shabby chic, with Troy Creighton
Troy Creighton is the charismatic face of one of Australia’s leading drainage brands, Stormtech. For the latest instalme...
Episode 146: Troy Creighton and the new bathroom design trends taking the hospitality sector by storm
In this episode, Troy talks about the many new and exciting ideas, solutions and technologies that we are now seeing in...
Sustainability Awards
From necessity to culture: Stormtech’s sustainability journey
In an industry that is now very much sustainability-forward, Stormtech is decades ahead of the game. They’ve been ‘susta...
The continuous drive to improve sustainability: Stormtech
For a company as sustainable as Stormtech, certifications are an essential part of doing business. Stormtech has long ta...
A simple, sustainable solution to an age-old problem: Stormtech’s 120SCS drain
The 120SCS Shower Screen Support drain ticks all these boxes and more. Designed and manufactured by drainage innovators ...
Sustainability trends in new single dwellings
It’s a well known (and for the most part, extremely accurate) trope that Australians are obsessed with property. For man...
New dwellings: The blank canvas of architecture
Embarking on a new architectural project is a complex endeavour, requiring rigorous briefing and consultation to bring i...
Stormtech’s GreenTag HealthRATE™ Platinum Certifications
With the results of the recent election pointing firmly towards the likelihood of stronger governmental climate action i...
Taking the headache out of waterproofing
In July 2021, the Design and Building Practitioners Regulation 2021 (NSW) came into effect, and with it, a spate of new ...
Q&A with Troy Creighton from Stormtech
Sustainability has long been a core value for Stormtech, but with each passing year, it’s one they entrench further with...
Sustainable thinking leads to suitable new dwellings
There’s plenty to think about when starting from scratch. Briefings, consultations, dreams and ideas eventually evolve t...
CPD
CPD Online - Deemed to satisfy compliant level entry thresholds: A technical guide
As with all aspects of the construction sector, the specification of level entry thresholds in Australia involves compli...
CPD On Demand - Deemed to Satisfy Compliant Level Entry Thresholds
As with all aspects of the construction sector, the specification of level entry thresholds in Australia involves compli...
