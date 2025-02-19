Commercial grade BRITA Extra-C Tap: Made in Europe Water Dispensers are created with a high degree of craftsmanship, are suited to high traffic areas, and are tested for lasting performance

For over 50 years, BRITA has stood at the forefront of water filtration technologies. A globally recognised brand and trusted industry leader. BRITA now has introduced a new range of Commercial Grade Water Dispensers to the Australian market.

Bringing forth innovative solutions that deliver outstanding protection needed by hygiene-sensitive situations that lead the way to more inclusive designs for an accessible future.

With a high degree of craftsmanship, they are dependable with high-capacity dispensing and tested for lasting performance.

Introducing BRITA Extra-C Tap

BRITA's signature hot-and-cold water dispenser: outstanding design and state-of-the-art technology.

Smart and stylish: The brushed stainless-steel 33cm designer tap with glass touch panel fills tall bottles, with choice of up to five water types: unchilled and chilled still, chilled semi-sparkling and sparkling – plus hot water on demand e.g., for tea and coffee.

Proven BRITA filtration technology ensures excellent-tasting cold and hot water and prevents limescale. ThermalGate™ technology provides a powerful thermal- disinfection feature.

A drip tray is provided with direct connection to wastewater system, boiler standby/ night modes support low energy consumption, and optional Easy Access Panel helps create a barrier-free, inclusive working environment. Additional BRITA dispenser control unit for a barrier-free environment. Control unit can be positioned to provide easy access for wheelchair users convenient positioning it can be installed angled or flat for mounting on the counter or cabinet and is available for different configurations of Top Pro and Extra C-Tap.

BRITA’s family business draws on over 50 years’ experience to design and build our pioneering products. They develop and make filters in Germany, dispensers in Italy. They engineer and manufacture our products themself. This means they can ensure exceptionally high quality, and scale production in line with demand. Their manufacturing plants – including one opened in 2018 – work with maximum energy efficiency through use of advanced technology. BRITA staff are skilled and dedicated. They complete many tasks by hand, so a high degree of craftsmanship goes into each dispenser.