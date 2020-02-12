Logo
ForestOne MEGANITE Sapphire Terrazo Splashback And Benchtop
ForestOne MEGANITE Showroom Reception In Winter Boulder
ForestOne MEGANITE Splashback and Benchtop In Mt Carrara
ForestOne MEGANITE Thermoformable Counter In Mt Carrara
ForestOne MEGANITE Verde Terrazo Benchtop In Workrooms Broadbeach
|

MEGANITE® Acrylic solid surfaces

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2020

Design with the alluring look of stone, marble, or concrete with MEGANITE acrylic solid surface. It is a non-porous material made from an acrylic-polyester blend that resembles the look of stone and is also impervious to bacteria, mould, and moisture, making it the perfect choice for stunning hygienic interior spaces.

Overview
Description

Set the new benchmark for safety with the crystalline silica-free Solid Surfaces by MEGANITE.

Design with the alluring look of stone, marble, or concrete with MEGANITE acrylic solid surface. It is a non-porous material made from an acrylic-polyester blend that resembles the look of stone and is also impervious to bacteria, mould, and moisture, making it the perfect choice for stunning hygienic interior spaces. With MEGANITE’s crystalline silica-free acrylic solid surfaces, you can create confidently in the knowledge that your designs are 100% safe for craftspeople.

Features & benefits:

  • 100% crystalline silica free – safe alternative to engineered stone
  • Seamless joins for large or long sections of benchtops
  • Thermoformable (heated to curve & mould into desired shapes) for greater design flexibility
  • Group 1 fire rated for wall-lining applications
  • Advanced anti-microbial in Acrymed range (ISO 22196 / JIS Z 2801 certified).
  • NSF-51 certified food safe
  • GreenGuard & GreenGuard Gold Certification for Indoor Air Quality

Contact
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

VIC Office & Showroom 601 Victoria Street

(03) 9647 9911
