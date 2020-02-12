MEGANITE® Acrylic solid surfaces

Set the new benchmark for safety with the crystalline silica-free Solid Surfaces by MEGANITE.

Design with the alluring look of stone, marble, or concrete with MEGANITE acrylic solid surface. It is a non-porous material made from an acrylic-polyester blend that resembles the look of stone and is also impervious to bacteria, mould, and moisture, making it the perfect choice for stunning hygienic interior spaces. With MEGANITE’s crystalline silica-free acrylic solid surfaces, you can create confidently in the knowledge that your designs are 100% safe for craftspeople.

Features & benefits: