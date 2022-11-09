Beautiful, and beautifully quiet, the Sensys hinge by Hettich features an integrated Silent System – offering greater convenience.

The Silent System’s efficient, outstanding performance can reduce the number of hinges used, even on larger doors.

Experience unequalled closing performance with Sensys, which closes almost on its own.

Sensys hinges from Hettich are the heart of good doors and offer solutions for any furniture range with their clever mounting and adjustment options.