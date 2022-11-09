Sensys hinges
Last Updated on 09 Nov 2022
Beautiful, and beautifully quiet, the Sensys hinge by Hettich features an integrated Silent System – offering greater convenience. The Silent System’s efficient, outstanding performance can reduce the number of hinges used, even on larger doors. Experience unequalled closing performance with Sensys, which closes almost on its own.
Overview
Beautiful, and beautifully quiet, the Sensys hinge by Hettich features an integrated Silent System – offering greater convenience.
The Silent System’s efficient, outstanding performance can reduce the number of hinges used, even on larger doors.
Experience unequalled closing performance with Sensys, which closes almost on its own.
Sensys hinges from Hettich are the heart of good doors and offer solutions for any furniture range with their clever mounting and adjustment options.
Contact
6 Entolasia Close1800 687 789
Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street1800 687 789
Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road1800 687 789
Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street07 3844 9922
Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd08 8269 3118