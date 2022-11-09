Logo
|

Sensys hinges

Last Updated on 09 Nov 2022

Beautiful, and beautifully quiet, the Sensys hinge by Hettich features an integrated Silent System – offering greater convenience. The Silent System’s efficient, outstanding performance can reduce the number of hinges used, even on larger doors. Experience unequalled closing performance with Sensys, which closes almost on its own.

Beautiful, and beautifully quiet, the Sensys hinge by Hettich features an integrated Silent System – offering greater convenience.

The Silent System’s efficient, outstanding performance can reduce the number of hinges used, even on larger doors.

Experience unequalled closing performance with Sensys, which closes almost on its own.

Sensys hinges from Hettich are the heart of good doors and offer solutions for any furniture range with their clever mounting and adjustment options.

Display AddressKemps Creek, NSW

6 Entolasia Close

1800 687 789
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street

1800 687 789
Display AddressSubiaco, WA

Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road

1800 687 789
Office AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street

07 3844 9922
Office AddressMedindie Gardens, SA

Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd

08 8269 3118
