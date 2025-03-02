Salice Exedra pocket door system

Elegance, functionality and space optimisation.

Exedra is a pocket door system with cam-assisted sliding action that is enhanced by a linear damping system to gently control the final opening and closing movement.

The system is easy to install and remove from the cabinet and allows the doors to open and close smoothly and uniformly.

Exedra enables the optimisation of space and can be used in a host of applications – from larder units for kitchens, to hide away appliances like washing machines, freezers or even sinks; in living rooms for media or library units; in bedroom wardrobes and in office storage applications.

Each system is supplied partly assembled reducing manufacturing and install times.