Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Nover Logo
Nover
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Kitchen Cabinet Double Door
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Kitchen Cabinet
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Bathroom
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Living Room
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Bedroom Open
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Bedroom Closed
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Kitchen Cabinet Double Door
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Kitchen Cabinet
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Bathroom
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Living Room
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Bedroom Open
Nover Salice Exedra Pocket Doors System Bedroom Closed

Salice Exedra pocket door system

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025

Exedra is a pocket door system with cam-assisted sliding action that is enhanced by a linear damping system to gently control the final opening and closing movement. The system is easy to install and remove from the cabinet and allows the doors to open and close smoothly and uniformly.

Overview
Description

Elegance, functionality and space optimisation.

Exedra is a pocket door system with cam-assisted sliding action that is enhanced by a linear damping system to gently control the final opening and closing movement.

The system is easy to install and remove from the cabinet and allows the doors to open and close smoothly and uniformly.

Exedra enables the optimisation of space and can be used in a host of applications – from larder units for kitchens, to hide away appliances like washing machines, freezers or even sinks; in living rooms for media or library units; in bedroom wardrobes and in office storage applications.

Each system is supplied partly assembled reducing manufacturing and install times.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Salice Exedra pocket door system

5.89 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap