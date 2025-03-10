Logo
|

LEGRABOX design options

Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025

Based on the new carbon black matt, LEGRABOX special edition provides you with a range of stunning materials and finishes for your unique drawer side designs. Whether you’re creating a country feel with noble rust drawer sides or monochrome tones with the special 3D carbon look, you can execute all styles and designs for your clients.

Overview
Description

The special collection: LEGRABOX special edition

Based on the new carbon black matt, LEGRABOX special edition provides you with a range of stunning materials and finishes for your unique drawer side designs. Whether you’re creating a country feel with noble rust drawer sides or monochrome tones with the special 3D carbon look, you can execute all styles and designs for your clients. Pair your distinct drawer side designs with personalised branding elements that can be printed or embossed in a variety of colours and finishes to satisfy any client.

The ultimate in individualisation: LEGRABOX individual

Anything is possible with LEGRABOX individual. Design and specify with complete freedom to create truly unique designs for your clients. Channel your creative flair and design experience to mix colours, materials and decorative elements to carry out personalised drawer designs for each project. For the ultimate in personalisation, you can utilise printing, laser-engraving and embossing options to create truly unique furniture that’s also durable and functional.

Design Selector tool

Make building or renovating a kitchen an unforgettable journey for your clients by utilising the Design Selector tool to provide instant insight into your proposed box system design.

Turn your inspiration into a reality: myLEGRABOX

2.84 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressLen Waters Estate, NSW

Head Office & Showroom 10 Blackbird Close

02 9612 5400
Display AddressUnderwood, QLD

Showroom Unit6, 39-45 Compton Rd (Cnr Ewing St)

07 3135 9490
Display AddressMile End, SA

Showroom 179 Railway Terrace

08 8118 6070
Display AddressMount Waverley, VIC

Showroom 245 Ferntree Gully Road

03 9982 1720
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

3/425 Scarborough Beach Rd

08 6467 0110
