LEGRABOX design options

The special collection: LEGRABOX special edition

Based on the new carbon black matt, LEGRABOX special edition provides you with a range of stunning materials and finishes for your unique drawer side designs. Whether you’re creating a country feel with noble rust drawer sides or monochrome tones with the special 3D carbon look, you can execute all styles and designs for your clients. Pair your distinct drawer side designs with personalised branding elements that can be printed or embossed in a variety of colours and finishes to satisfy any client.

The ultimate in individualisation: LEGRABOX individual

Anything is possible with LEGRABOX individual. Design and specify with complete freedom to create truly unique designs for your clients. Channel your creative flair and design experience to mix colours, materials and decorative elements to carry out personalised drawer designs for each project. For the ultimate in personalisation, you can utilise printing, laser-engraving and embossing options to create truly unique furniture that’s also durable and functional.

Design Selector tool

Make building or renovating a kitchen an unforgettable journey for your clients by utilising the Design Selector tool to provide instant insight into your proposed box system design.