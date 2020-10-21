Zip HydroTap Touch-Free Wave

Introducing Zip HydroTap Touch-Free Wave, with smart infrared sensors that activate boiling, chilled and sparkling water. With an increased consideration around hygiene in the workplace, new Zip HydroTap Touch-Free Wave provides a 100% touch-free solution to instantly dispense pure tasting drinking water with a simple wave of a hand.