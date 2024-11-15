Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
HVG Decorative Building
HVG Decorative Building
Premium

KitchensSoftware & Design ToolsInternal Walls & CeilingsFinishesExternal Wall Materials
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Bold use of colours with Wilsonart® helps deliver contrast and individuality to renovated home
Bold use of colours with Wilsonart® helps deliver contrast and individuality to renovated home

Sarah of Cats Eye Bay Design took a unique approach to creating the home's interior colour concept. She incorporated vib...

Wilsonart Thinscape adds timeless vibe and practicality in restaurant’s transformation
Wilsonart Thinscape adds timeless vibe and practicality in restaurant’s transformation

Goodfolks restaurant, nestled in the heart of Georgetown, Texas, finds its home within the illustrious M. B. Lockett Bui...

Introducing Wilsonart® Thinscape – new silica free stone alternative in architectural surfaces
Introducing Wilsonart® Thinscape – new silica free stone alternative in architectural surfaces

HVG Decorative Building Products announces the introduction of Wilsonart® Thinscape to its comprehensive range of innova...

HVG Decorative Building Product Rhodes House Renovation Full
Stylish kitchen transformation at Rhodes House Renovation with Wilsonart

Rhodes House's kitchen was renovated with Wilsonart Traceless Black laminate, the perfect material for high traffic area...

HVG Building Aurora Reception
Wilsonart® LPM showcases class and functionality at Aurora Women's Health Clinic

The Aurora Women’s Health Clinic in Woolloongabba, QLD is a thoughtfully designed space that features Wilsonart® LPM in ...

Wilsonart decors add warmth and character to retirement facility interiors
Wilsonart decors add warmth and character to retirement facility interiors

Wilsonart decors are used throughout the facility’s units and display office.

Calvin Klein goes for edgy, minimalist industrial chic in stores with Wilsonart laminates
Calvin Klein goes for edgy, minimalist industrial chic in stores with Wilsonart laminates

The company recently teamed up with Wilsonart to create a new look for their stores using Wilsonart’s New Age Oak and Ma...

Homapal's Scratch Resistant Matt laminates: Shaping emotions in interior spaces
Homapal's Scratch Resistant Matt laminates: Shaping emotions in interior spaces

HVG Decorative Building Products introduces Scratch Resistant Matt (SRM) laminate, the latest product innovation from Ho...

Wilsonart launches The Contemporary Collection of luxurious decors and finishes
Wilsonart launches The Contemporary Collection of luxurious decors and finishes

HVG Decorative Building Products announces the launch of The Contemporary Collection by Wilsonart, a range of modern, lu...

Showing 9 of 18 news
Resources
Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

Sydney Office 29 Henderson St

1300 854 166
Display AddressCarole Park, QLD

Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street

1300 854 166
Display AddressMarleston, SA

Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue

1300 854 166
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive

1300 854 166
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge

1300 854 166
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap