Bold use of colours with Wilsonart® helps deliver contrast and individuality to renovated home
Sarah of Cats Eye Bay Design took a unique approach to creating the home's interior colour concept. She incorporated vib...
Wilsonart Thinscape adds timeless vibe and practicality in restaurant’s transformation
Goodfolks restaurant, nestled in the heart of Georgetown, Texas, finds its home within the illustrious M. B. Lockett Bui...
Introducing Wilsonart® Thinscape – new silica free stone alternative in architectural surfaces
HVG Decorative Building Products announces the introduction of Wilsonart® Thinscape to its comprehensive range of innova...
Stylish kitchen transformation at Rhodes House Renovation with Wilsonart
Rhodes House's kitchen was renovated with Wilsonart Traceless Black laminate, the perfect material for high traffic area...
Wilsonart® LPM showcases class and functionality at Aurora Women's Health Clinic
The Aurora Women’s Health Clinic in Woolloongabba, QLD is a thoughtfully designed space that features Wilsonart® LPM in ...
Wilsonart decors add warmth and character to retirement facility interiors
Wilsonart decors are used throughout the facility’s units and display office.
Calvin Klein goes for edgy, minimalist industrial chic in stores with Wilsonart laminates
The company recently teamed up with Wilsonart to create a new look for their stores using Wilsonart’s New Age Oak and Ma...
Homapal's Scratch Resistant Matt laminates: Shaping emotions in interior spaces
HVG Decorative Building Products introduces Scratch Resistant Matt (SRM) laminate, the latest product innovation from Ho...
Wilsonart launches The Contemporary Collection of luxurious decors and finishes
HVG Decorative Building Products announces the launch of The Contemporary Collection by Wilsonart, a range of modern, lu...
Sydney Office 29 Henderson St1300 854 166
Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street1300 854 166
Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue1300 854 166
Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive1300 854 166
Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge1300 854 166