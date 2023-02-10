Being the first to adopt the double walled drawer design, its unique 'Platform Concept' allows to add additional height with interchangeable gallery rails of unique colour variations and design accents, making interior organisation ever more distinct.

Striking, versatile, flexible

The InnoTech Atira drawer system impresses the moment you set eyes on it. Sharp contours, a choice of colours and diverse side elements produce plenty of creative potential. Added to this are many different interior organisation solutions. All this on the basis of just one platform: no other drawer system provides this level of individuality.

Effortless handleless

The convenient Push to open Silent function opens the drawer in response to a light press while closing it again in a gently controlled action.

Make production cost effective: Its low complexity makes InnoTechAtira particularly cost-effective.