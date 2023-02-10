InnoTech Atira drawer system
Last Updated on 10 Feb 2023
Being the first to adopt the double walled drawer design, its unique 'Platform Concept' allows to add additional height with interchangeable gallery rails of unique colour variations and design accents, making interior organisation ever more distinct. The InnoTech Atira drawer system impresses the moment you set eyes on it.
Overview
Being the first to adopt the double walled drawer design, its unique 'Platform Concept' allows to add additional height with interchangeable gallery rails of unique colour variations and design accents, making interior organisation ever more distinct.
Striking, versatile, flexible
The InnoTech Atira drawer system impresses the moment you set eyes on it. Sharp contours, a choice of colours and diverse side elements produce plenty of creative potential. Added to this are many different interior organisation solutions. All this on the basis of just one platform: no other drawer system provides this level of individuality.
Effortless handleless
The convenient Push to open Silent function opens the drawer in response to a light press while closing it again in a gently controlled action.
Make production cost effective: Its low complexity makes InnoTechAtira particularly cost-effective.
Contact
6 Entolasia Close1800 687 789
Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street1800 687 789
Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road1800 687 789
Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street07 3844 9922
Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd08 8269 3118