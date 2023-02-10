Logo
||

InnoTech Atira drawer system

Last Updated on 10 Feb 2023

Overview
Description

Being the first to adopt the double walled drawer design, its unique 'Platform Concept' allows to add additional height with interchangeable gallery rails of unique colour variations and design accents, making interior organisation ever more distinct.

Striking, versatile, flexible

The InnoTech Atira drawer system impresses the moment you set eyes on it. Sharp contours, a choice of colours and diverse side elements produce plenty of creative potential. Added to this are many different interior organisation solutions. All this on the basis of just one platform: no other drawer system provides this level of individuality.

Effortless handleless

The convenient Push to open Silent function opens the drawer in response to a light press while closing it again in a gently controlled action.

Make production cost effective: Its low complexity makes InnoTechAtira particularly cost-effective.

Contact
Display AddressKemps Creek, NSW

6 Entolasia Close

1800 687 789
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street

1800 687 789
Display AddressSubiaco, WA

Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road

1800 687 789
Office AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street

07 3844 9922
Office AddressMedindie Gardens, SA

Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd

08 8269 3118
