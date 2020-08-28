Quality in motion

There is nothing more inspiring than walking into a beautifully-designed kitchen or home. Cabinetry should not only look good, but it should feel good too. So why not enhance that experience by including motion technology into your kitchen and furniture designs?

Motion technology makes handle-less kitchens and furniture a possibility. Blum pride themselves in creating products to improve user convenience and experiences in the kitchen and living areas throughout the home. Innovative, novel and harmonious motion and function should all be considered leaving your clients with a kitchen that will not only stand the test of time but will also provide them with ease and functionality in their day to day workflows.

BLUMOTION

Soft-close BLUMOTION is a benchmark product that provides a basis for emotive motion in the kitchen and in furniture in the home, and is integrated into all of Blum’s product groups – Lift systems, drawer systems and hinge systems. With BLUMOTION, furniture closes softly and effortlessly no matter how hard you slam the fronts, doors or pull-outs or how heavy they are, leaving you open to a range of cabinet front options and design possibilities.

TIP-ON

Handless design is made possible with TIP-ON. Whether it’s doors or stay lifts, handle-less furniture will open with a gentle push of the front with the TIP-ON mechanical opening system. To close, simply press shut.

TIP-ON BLUMOTION

Blum aims to develop products which offer outstanding comfort of motion. So creating TIP-ON BLUMOTION which is essentially two functions rolled into one, and a 100% mechanical opening and closing solution. TIP-ON BLUMOTION combines the advantages of the TIP-ON mechanical opening system with soft-close BLUMOTION and is suitable for everyday use of drawer systems and pull-outs.

SERVO-DRIVE

SERVO-DRIVE is Blum’s supreme opening and closing electrical support system. Available for lift systems and drawer systems, SERVO-DRIVE is both intriguing and inspiring, giving your clients furniture or a kitchen something worth showing off.

With no requirements for an electrician, the drawer systems and lift systems all open with a single touch to the front. They close again softly and effortlessly with soft-close BLUMOTION. Even if there is a power outage, pull-outs and lift systems are still able to be opened by hand.

SERVO-DRIVE offers a noticeable increase in comfort because it even allows heavy pull-outs containing large pots and pans or heavy bottles to be opened with the greatest of ease, even when you've got your hands full. Leaning over to open lower level pull-outs is no longer a necessity as a light touch with the foot, knee or hip is all that's required for the pull-out to open.

SERVO-DRIVE single applications

For some value added functionality, SERVO-DRIVE for single applications in a kitchen, e.g. SERVO-DRIVE flex, SERVO DRIVE uno is the perfect solution to enhance your kitchen designs. When preparing food, there is always a constant battle of trying to open the waste bin pull-out when your hands are full, wet or dirty. SERVO-DRIVE uno is the perfect solution. Simply touch the front with your knee or hip and the pull-out opens by itself with no needed use of your hands.

SERVO-DRIVE flex offers a handle-less, electrically-assisted opening solution for built-in refrigerators, freezers and dishwashers. These appliances can be elegantly concealed behind fronts and open with a touch to the front. If left open, the front will close by itself.

Blum products are backed up by their rigorous research and testing, ensuring Architects and Designers peace of mind when specifying. Be inspired by Blum’s range of motion technology.