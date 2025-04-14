Xeron® by Cosentino is an advanced approach into fine interior design solutions, where balance and surfacing technology meet to redefine interiors and enable a new era of zero crystalline silica* surfaces.

Made of up to 88% recycled materials, with a neutral and balanced colour palette, suitable to enhance any surface application for interior design. Xeron® is divided into two different lines of product to cover all possible needs for interior design.

Xeron® Premium

Xeron® Premium can elevate a wide range of interior design styles through a portfolio of neutral colours with veined and limestone structures.

Cascade Gold

Aurum White

Artico Grey

Silken Frost

Xeron® Elemental

Xeron® Elemental can complement a wide variety of interior design styles with a catalogue of fundamental and neutral colours.

Sunburst

Pearl River

Moonlit Shade

Silver Cloud

Evergrey

Misty Silver

* Xeron® is designed to be devoid of crystalline silica. Nonetheless, it might contain traces (less than 1%) of crystalline silica impurities.