Xeron® by Cosentino
Last Updated on 14 Apr 2025
Xeron® by Cosentino is an advanced interior design solution, blending balance and surfacing technology to create zero crystalline silica* surfaces. Made of up to 88% recycled materials, it offers a neutral, versatile colour palette for interior applications.
- Elevated Aesthetics
- Guaranteed Performance
- Conscious Sustainability
- Versatile & Neutral
Overview
Xeron® by Cosentino is an advanced approach into fine interior design solutions, where balance and surfacing technology meet to redefine interiors and enable a new era of zero crystalline silica* surfaces.
Made of up to 88% recycled materials, with a neutral and balanced colour palette, suitable to enhance any surface application for interior design. Xeron® is divided into two different lines of product to cover all possible needs for interior design.
Xeron® Premium
Xeron® Premium can elevate a wide range of interior design styles through a portfolio of neutral colours with veined and limestone structures.
- Cascade Gold
- Aurum White
- Artico Grey
- Silken Frost
Xeron® Elemental
Xeron® Elemental can complement a wide variety of interior design styles with a catalogue of fundamental and neutral colours.
- Sunburst
- Pearl River
- Moonlit Shade
- Silver Cloud
- Evergrey
- Misty Silver
* Xeron® is designed to be devoid of crystalline silica. Nonetheless, it might contain traces (less than 1%) of crystalline silica impurities.