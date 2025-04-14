Logo
Cosentino Xeron Premium Cascade Gold Kitchen
Cosentino Xeron Premium Aurum White Kitchen
Cosentino Xeron Premium Artico Grey Kitchen
Cosentino Xeron Premium Silken Frost Kitchen
Cosentino Xeron Elemental Sunburst Kitchen
Cosentino Xeron Elemental Pearl River Kitchen
Cosentino Xeron Elemental Moonlit Shade Kitchen
Cosentino Xeron Elemental Silver Cloud Kitchen
Cosentino Xeron Elemental Evergrey Kitchen
Cosentino Xeron Elemental Misty Silver Kitchen

Xeron® by Cosentino

Last Updated on 14 Apr 2025

Xeron® by Cosentino is an advanced interior design solution, blending balance and surfacing technology to create zero crystalline silica* surfaces. Made of up to 88% recycled materials, it offers a neutral, versatile colour palette for interior applications.

  • Product checkElevated Aesthetics
  • Product checkGuaranteed Performance
  • Product checkConscious Sustainability
  • Product checkVersatile & Neutral
Overview
Description

Xeron® by Cosentino is an advanced approach into fine interior design solutions, where balance and surfacing technology meet to redefine interiors and enable a new era of zero crystalline silica* surfaces. 

Made of up to 88% recycled materials, with a neutral and balanced colour palette, suitable to enhance any surface application for interior design. Xeron® is divided into two different lines of product to cover all possible needs for interior design.

Xeron® Premium

Xeron® Premium can elevate a wide range of interior design styles through a portfolio of neutral colours with veined and limestone structures.

  • Cascade Gold
  • Aurum White
  • Artico Grey
  • Silken Frost

Xeron® Elemental

Xeron® Elemental can complement a wide variety of interior design styles with a catalogue of fundamental and neutral colours.

  • Sunburst
  • Pearl River
  • Moonlit Shade
  • Silver Cloud
  • Evergrey
  • Misty Silver

 

* Xeron® is designed to be devoid of crystalline silica. Nonetheless, it might contain traces (less than 1%) of crystalline silica impurities.

 

DrawingBrochure
Xeron® Safety Data Sheet

Contact
Sydney, NSW

Head Office 130 Elizabeth Street

02 8311 1518
