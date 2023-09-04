Logo
Zip Water
Celsius Black Berries
ZIP Celsius Brushed Rose Gold
Zip Celsius Gold Bench
ZIP Celsius Matte Black
ZIP Celsius Pull Out Black
ZIP Celsius Pull Out Gold Lemon
Celsius Plus All-In-One

Last Updated on 04 Sep 2023

The Celsius Plus All-In-One seamlessly delivers instant filtered boiling, chilled and sparkling drinking water, plus unfiltered hot and cold water for washing up, all from one carefully engineered tap. Available in seven modern finishes to suit any kitchen.

The Celsius Plus All-In-One seamlessly delivers instant filtered boiling, chilled and sparkling drinking water, plus unfiltered hot and cold water for washing up, all from one carefully engineered tap.

Available in seven modern finishes to suit any kitchen.

Available in seven modern finishes to suit any kitchen.

Celsius Plus Range

Condell Park, NSW

77 Allingham St

1800 947 827
