The Zip HydroTap Celsius All-in-One Arc BCSHA is Zip Water’s premium residential water appliance. Featuring boiling, chilled, and sparkling filtered water alongside hot and cold water for washing up, all from the same tap.

As with the rest of the HydroTap range, the Celsius all-in-one has a single under bench command centre that includes a full colour interactive touch screen and pin code protection.

Additional features include: