ZIP Hydrotap Celsius All In One Arc BCSHA
Zip HydroTap Celsius All-in-One Arc BCSHA

Last Updated on 17 Oct 2017

The Zip HydroTap Celsius All-in-One Arc BCSHA is Zip Water’s premium residential water appliance. Featuring boiling, chilled, and sparkling filtered water alongside hot and cold water for washing up, all from the same tap. The Celsius all-in-one has a single under bench command centre that includes a full colour interactive touch screen and pin code protection.

Overview
Description

The Zip HydroTap Celsius All-in-One Arc BCSHA is Zip Water’s premium residential water appliance. Featuring boiling, chilled, and sparkling filtered water alongside hot and cold water for washing up, all from the same tap.

As with the rest of the HydroTap range, the Celsius all-in-one has a single under bench command centre that includes a full colour interactive touch screen and pin code protection.

Additional features include:

  • Boiling water safety mode
  • Three energy saving modes, including ‘sleep when its dark’
  • 0.2-micron water filtration

Product News
ZIP Case Study Prahran Apartment Zip HydroTap Celsius
Zip HydroTap's refined silhouette harmonises with kitchen design's elevated materiality at Melbourne apartment

Zip HydroTap Celsius Plus All-In-One PullOut with its refined matte black shade – one of seven available modern finishes...

