Mecca range
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025
This minimalist design structure promotes Mecca’s style and simplicity, sense of elegance and an artistic temperament matching the current bathroom trends perfectly. The Mecca collection comes in all seven colour finishes and all nine Nero finishes with a full accessory range to complete the look, resulting in more options for the designer and consumer alike.
Overview
Designed with both Architects and Designers in mind, the minimalist design of the Mecca range promotes style, simplicity and versatility. The products showcase a sense of elegance and an artistic temperament matching the current bathroom trends.
The Mecca collection comes in all seven colour finishes and all nine Nero finishes with a full accessory range to complete the look, resulting in more options for the designer and consumer alike:
- Full manufacturing process completed in the one facility using the finest quality DZR Brass
- The application of PVD technology and AF (Anti Fingerprint) process makes the surface of Opal more durable, keeping looking like new and easy to clean
- Every piece is beautiful, and every detail is meticulously crafted.
Downloads
