Nero Tapware Mecca Range Mecca Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Mecca Range Tab Gold
Nero Tapware Mecca Range Bathroom
Nero Tapware Mecca Shower System & Freestand Bath Filler BG-2
Nero Tapware Mecca Handle Up Wall Basin Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Mecca Kitchen Tab
Nero Tapware Mecca Matte Black
Nero Tapware Mecca Range Black
Nero Tapware Mecca Wall Basin MW
Nero Tapware Mecca Freestand Bath Filler MW
Nero Tapware Mecca Shower System & Freestand Bath Filler BG-1
Nero Tapware Mecca Range Tab
Nero Tapware Mecca Bathroom MW
Nero Tapware Mecca Range White
Nero Tapware Mecca Kitchen Mixer MW
Nero Tapware Mecca Kitchen Mixer Matte White
Nero Tapware Mecca Brushed Gold
Mecca range

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025

This minimalist design structure promotes Mecca’s style and simplicity, sense of elegance and an artistic temperament matching the current bathroom trends perfectly. The Mecca collection comes in all seven colour finishes and all nine Nero finishes with a full accessory range to complete the look, resulting in more options for the designer and consumer alike.

Overview
Description

Designed with both Architects and Designers in mind, the minimalist design of the Mecca range promotes style, simplicity and versatility. The products showcase a sense of elegance and an artistic temperament matching the current bathroom trends.

The Mecca collection comes in all seven colour finishes and all nine Nero finishes with a full accessory range to complete the look, resulting in more options for the designer and consumer alike:

  • Full manufacturing process completed in the one facility using the finest quality DZR Brass
  • The application of PVD technology and AF (Anti Fingerprint) process makes the surface of Opal more durable, keeping looking like new and easy to clean
  • Every piece is beautiful, and every detail is meticulously crafted.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Nero Tapware 2024 Catalogue

35.94 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Nero Tapware Mecca Collection 2024

16.59 MB

Download
Projects Featured In
House on the Hill
Residential, Houses
House on the Hill

Enclave Architects

Contact
Display AddressCarrum Down, VIC

Nero Melbourne 11‑13 Buontempo Road

0421 585 796
