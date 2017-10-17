Zip HydroTap Design Range: Elite Plus

The HydroTap Elite Plus streamlined design and clean lines are sure to please, if minimalist and understated is more your style in the heart of the home. The Zip HydroTap Elite BCS is a boiling, chilled, sparkling, and filtered water appliance designed for residential applications. Like all of Zip’s HydroTap range, the Elite BCS features a single under bench command centre, which includes a full colour interactive touch screen display and pin code protection.

Also featured in the Elite BCS system is a boiling water safety mode, two energy saving modes, 0.2-micron water filtration, and two disposable CO2 cylinders.