Zip HydroTap Design Range: Elite Plus

Last Updated on 17 Oct 2017

The HydroTap Elite Plus streamlined design and clean lines are sure to please, if minimalist and understated is more your style in the heart of the home. The HydroTap Elite is a boiling, chilled, sparkling, and filtered water appliance designed for residential applications. Like all of Zip’s HydroTap range, the Elite BCS features a single under bench command centre.

The HydroTap Elite Plus streamlined design and clean lines are sure to please, if minimalist and understated is more your style in the heart of the home. The Zip HydroTap Elite BCS is a boiling, chilled, sparkling, and filtered water appliance designed for residential applications. Like all of Zip’s HydroTap range, the Elite BCS features a single under bench command centre, which includes a full colour interactive touch screen display and pin code protection.

Also featured in the Elite BCS system is a boiling water safety mode, two energy saving modes, 0.2-micron water filtration, and two disposable CO2 cylinders.

DrawingBrochure
Zip HydroTap for Home

15.06 MB

Download
Display AddressCondell Park, NSW

77 Allingham St

1800 947 827
