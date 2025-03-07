Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Billi Logo Full Colour
Billi Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Billi Eco Instant Filtered Boiling Chilled Drinking Water Systems
Billi Eco Hero
Billi Home BC Hero
Billi Eco Instant Filtered Water System
Billi Eco Instant Filtered Water System Detail Image
Billi Home BC XL Black Matte
Billi Eco Instant Filtered Water System Image
Billi Home BC Silver
Billi Eco Instant Filtered Boiling Chilled Drinking
Billi Eco Instant Filtered Boiling Chilled Drinking Water Systems
Billi Eco Hero
Billi Home BC Hero
Billi Eco Instant Filtered Water System
Billi Eco Instant Filtered Water System Detail Image
Billi Home BC XL Black Matte
Billi Eco Instant Filtered Water System Image
Billi Home BC Silver
Billi Eco Instant Filtered Boiling Chilled Drinking

Billi Eco/Home BC: Instant filtered boiling and chilled drinking water systems

Last Updated on 07 Mar 2025

The Billi Eco and Home BC systems deliver instant boiling, chilled, and sparkling water with energy-saving Heat Exchange technology and compact underbench designs. Easy to install and environmentally conscious, they feature intuitive dispensers, minimal ventilation requirements, and sleek aesthetics, making them ideal for families and high-use, space-limited environments.

Overview
Description

Leading the Billi range, the Eco and Home BC systems deliver instant boiling, chilled, and sparkling water, combining space-saving designs with exceptional energy efficiency and style. Perfect for families and high-use environments, these systems meet green building design principles, offering environmentally sensitive water solutions for homes and offices alike.

Lowest Energy Consumption

Billi’s advanced Heat Exchange technology recovers waste heat from chilling processes to preheat boiling water, achieving significant energy savings. Both systems include a Standby mode, conserving power by powering down after two hours of inactivity.

Compact and easy to install

With a focus on space saving, Billi systems make the most of the available area, while offering the largest capacities available in the market. Billi units can directly replace all Boiling & Chilled units in the market without any alteration required.

Minimal ventilation requirements

The Billi Eco requires minimal cupboard ventilation—just 100mm of clearance on each side—eliminating the need for ventilation grills.

Safety first

All Billi dispensers are equipped with a standard safety switch for peace of mind.

Elegant design and dispenser options

The streamlined XL Levered dispenser, standard with the Home BC, offers intuitive operation with position-sensitive levers. Billi also provides a range of dispenser styles to suit various needs and décor preferences.

Sparkling Water Option

The Eco Sparkling system adds professional sparkling filtered water to its boiling and chilled options, delivering ultimate versatility.

Proudly Australian

Billi systems are designed and manufactured in Australia, embodying quality craftsmanship and innovation.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Home Collection 2025

11.97 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCastle Hill, NSW

Office Address New South Wales 5 Salisbury Rd

Display AddressGeebung, QLD

Office Address Queensland Unit 3/115 Robinson Rd E

Display AddressWelland, SA

Office Address SA Southern Australia

Display AddressThomastown, VIC

Billi Head Office Address 42 Lucknow Cres

1800 812 321
Display AddressWangara, WA

Office Address Western Australia Unit 1/9 Profit Pass

Postal AddressReservoir, VIC

PO Box PO BOX 464

1800 812 321
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap