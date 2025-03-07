Leading the Billi range, the Eco and Home BC systems deliver instant boiling, chilled, and sparkling water, combining space-saving designs with exceptional energy efficiency and style. Perfect for families and high-use environments, these systems meet green building design principles, offering environmentally sensitive water solutions for homes and offices alike.

Lowest Energy Consumption

Billi’s advanced Heat Exchange technology recovers waste heat from chilling processes to preheat boiling water, achieving significant energy savings. Both systems include a Standby mode, conserving power by powering down after two hours of inactivity.

Compact and easy to install

With a focus on space saving, Billi systems make the most of the available area, while offering the largest capacities available in the market. Billi units can directly replace all Boiling & Chilled units in the market without any alteration required.

Minimal ventilation requirements

The Billi Eco requires minimal cupboard ventilation—just 100mm of clearance on each side—eliminating the need for ventilation grills.

Safety first

All Billi dispensers are equipped with a standard safety switch for peace of mind.

Elegant design and dispenser options

The streamlined XL Levered dispenser, standard with the Home BC, offers intuitive operation with position-sensitive levers. Billi also provides a range of dispenser styles to suit various needs and décor preferences.

Sparkling Water Option

The Eco Sparkling system adds professional sparkling filtered water to its boiling and chilled options, delivering ultimate versatility.

Proudly Australian

Billi systems are designed and manufactured in Australia, embodying quality craftsmanship and innovation.