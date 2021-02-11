Furnipart Manor handles
Last Updated on 11 Feb 2021
The diamond pattern on these knobs and handles sets the tone in a narrative firmly founded on warmth and exclusiveness. Each knob and handle in this range features the distinctive diamond patterned surface which, in addition to assuring an exceptionally good handle, presents an exclusive expression that is further highlighted by the attention to detail on both knobs and handles.
Overview
INTRICATE KNOBS AND HANDLES
The diamond pattern on these knobs and handles sets the tone in a narrative firmly founded on warmth and exclusiveness. Each knob and handle in this range features the distinctive diamond patterned surface which, in addition to assuring an exceptionally good handle, presents an exclusive expression that is further highlighted by the attention to detail on both knobs and handles.
It is actually the details on the knobs and handles that elevates these designs from the industrial genre, positioning them in a narrative of something more machined and refined – which is precisely what Jakob Kamper, the designer, intended.
The range is available in two finishes: black and antique brass. Each colour brings something different to the interior design, but a trait they both share is the truly elegant expression they convey.
Use Manor to add a dash of warmth to an industrial kitchen, to highlight the deep elegance of a rural kitchen, or to achieve another effect entirely.
Manor brings a touch of historic charm and craftsmanship to the table, which makes the overall impression warm and inviting. It is a welcome addition to the Nover collection of handles and knobs.
Downloads
Contact
Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,02 6299 1100
Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd02 4956 6626
Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr1300 668 371
Orange 38 Leewood Dr02 6362 9666
Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,02 6581 2202
Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,02 4271 3266
Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East02 6921 6499
Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,07 4775 3500
Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd1300 599 057
Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,03 9729 0666