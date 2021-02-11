Furnipart Manor handles

INTRICATE KNOBS AND HANDLES

The diamond pattern on these knobs and handles sets the tone in a narrative firmly founded on warmth and exclusiveness. Each knob and handle in this range features the distinctive diamond patterned surface which, in addition to assuring an exceptionally good handle, presents an exclusive expression that is further highlighted by the attention to detail on both knobs and handles.

It is actually the details on the knobs and handles that elevates these designs from the industrial genre, positioning them in a narrative of something more machined and refined – which is precisely what Jakob Kamper, the designer, intended.

The range is available in two finishes: black and antique brass. Each colour brings something different to the interior design, but a trait they both share is the truly elegant expression they convey.

Use Manor to add a dash of warmth to an industrial kitchen, to highlight the deep elegance of a rural kitchen, or to achieve another effect entirely.

Manor brings a touch of historic charm and craftsmanship to the table, which makes the overall impression warm and inviting. It is a welcome addition to the Nover collection of handles and knobs.