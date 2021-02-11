Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Nover Logo
Nover
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Nover Manor Handle Brochure
Nover Manor Handles Blue Drawers
Nover Manor Handles Close Up Blue Door
Nover Manor Handles Display Image
Nover Manor Handles Green Door
Nover Manor Handles Product Image in Packaging
Nover Manor Handles Residential Blue Kitchen
Nover Manor Handle Brochure
Nover Manor Handles Blue Drawers
Nover Manor Handles Close Up Blue Door
Nover Manor Handles Display Image
Nover Manor Handles Green Door
Nover Manor Handles Product Image in Packaging
Nover Manor Handles Residential Blue Kitchen
|

Furnipart Manor handles

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2021

The diamond pattern on these knobs and handles sets the tone in a narrative firmly founded on warmth and exclusiveness. Each knob and handle in this range features the distinctive diamond patterned surface which, in addition to assuring an exceptionally good handle, presents an exclusive expression that is further highlighted by the attention to detail on both knobs and handles.

Overview
Description

INTRICATE KNOBS AND HANDLES

The diamond pattern on these knobs and handles sets the tone in a narrative firmly founded on warmth and exclusiveness. Each knob and handle in this range features the distinctive diamond patterned surface which, in addition to assuring an exceptionally good handle, presents an exclusive expression that is further highlighted by the attention to detail on both knobs and handles.

It is actually the details on the knobs and handles that elevates these designs from the industrial genre, positioning them in a narrative of something more machined and refined – which is precisely what Jakob Kamper, the designer, intended.

The range is available in two finishes: black and antique brass. Each colour brings something different to the interior design, but a trait they both share is the truly elegant expression they convey.

Use Manor to add a dash of warmth to an industrial kitchen, to highlight the deep elegance of a rural kitchen, or to achieve another effect entirely.

Manor brings a touch of historic charm and craftsmanship to the table, which makes the overall impression warm and inviting. It is a welcome addition to the Nover collection of handles and knobs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Manor Handles

1.76 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap