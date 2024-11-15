Logo
Galvin Engineering
Galvin Engineering
Bathroom & Laundry, Kitchens, Drainage, Waste & Water Management
News
Ensuring safety and compliance when designing an education science lab
Ensuring safety and compliance when designing an education science lab

Creating a conducive environment for scientific exploration in educational institutions requires meticulous attention to...

What to consider when designing resilient bathrooms for Robust Housing
What to consider when designing resilient bathrooms for Robust Housing

Designing resilient bathrooms for Robust Housing involves careful consideration of various design aspects including acce...

Galvin Engineering enters 94th year with new head office and modern manufacturing facility
Galvin Engineering enters 94th year with new head office and modern manufacturing facility

As we proudly step into our 94th year, Galvin Engineering continues to honour our legacy as a 4th generation family busi...

Galvin Engineering to distribute Ifo and Kolo products in Australia
Galvin Engineering to distribute Ifo and Kolo products in Australia

Galvin Engineering, a leading Australian manufacturer of high-quality commercial tapware, water management systems, and ...

Galvin Engineering-Geberit partnership to introduce superior sanitaryware solutions in Australia
Galvin Engineering-Geberit partnership to introduce superior sanitaryware solutions in Australia

This collaboration aims to introduce superior sanitaryware solutions to the Australian market under Geberit’s Ifo and Ko...

Galvin Engineering Partners With RMC Reliance Valves To Introduce New Thermostatic Valves
Galvin Engineering partners with RMC Reliance Valves to introduce new thermostatic valves

This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as two stalwarts in the Australian manufacturing landscape join forces...

New Galvin-RMC partnership introduces CliniMix Healthcare thermostatic valves
New Galvin-RMC partnership introduces CliniMix Healthcare thermostatic valves

Galvin Engineering and RMC Reliance Valves (RMC) have partnered to introduce the new Lead Safe CliniMix Healthcare therm...

Galvin Engineering future-proofs its ERP system to deliver ‘Customer Delight’
Galvin Engineering future-proofs its ERP system to deliver ‘Customer Delight’

Built to grow and adapt to our staff and customer needs, as well as to whatever the future will throw at us, the new sof...

Update your base specification to lead free now
Update your base specification to lead free now

One National Construction Code amendment that Galvin Engineering has been preparing for since 2017 is a sweeping reform ...

CliniMix® Lead Safe™ basin mixer (100.00.71.00) disinfection flush

CONTI+ultra

Galvin engineering Australian makers

GalvinAssist® ClevaCare® shower system

GalvinClear is Galvin Engineering’s new Lead-Free technology

GalvinClear® Lead Safe™ technology video

How to use the GalvinCare® Safe-Connect Shower System

Passionate about sustainability

Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Office 4 Bond Crescent

02 9586 6044
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

Victoria Office 5/71 Victoria Crescent

+61 3 8832 6544
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Head Office 410 Victoria Rd, PO Box 2063

1300 514 074
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD

Queensland Office Unit 2, 14-16 Cairns Street

07 3081 7744
