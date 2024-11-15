News
Ensuring safety and compliance when designing an education science lab
Creating a conducive environment for scientific exploration in educational institutions requires meticulous attention to...
What to consider when designing resilient bathrooms for Robust Housing
Designing resilient bathrooms for Robust Housing involves careful consideration of various design aspects including acce...
Galvin Engineering enters 94th year with new head office and modern manufacturing facility
As we proudly step into our 94th year, Galvin Engineering continues to honour our legacy as a 4th generation family busi...
Galvin Engineering to distribute Ifo and Kolo products in Australia
Galvin Engineering, a leading Australian manufacturer of high-quality commercial tapware, water management systems, and ...
Galvin Engineering-Geberit partnership to introduce superior sanitaryware solutions in Australia
This collaboration aims to introduce superior sanitaryware solutions to the Australian market under Geberit’s Ifo and Ko...
Galvin Engineering partners with RMC Reliance Valves to introduce new thermostatic valves
This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as two stalwarts in the Australian manufacturing landscape join forces...
New Galvin-RMC partnership introduces CliniMix Healthcare thermostatic valves
Galvin Engineering and RMC Reliance Valves (RMC) have partnered to introduce the new Lead Safe CliniMix Healthcare therm...
Galvin Engineering future-proofs its ERP system to deliver ‘Customer Delight’
Built to grow and adapt to our staff and customer needs, as well as to whatever the future will throw at us, the new sof...
Update your base specification to lead free now
One National Construction Code amendment that Galvin Engineering has been preparing for since 2017 is a sweeping reform ...
