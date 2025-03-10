AVENTOS HKi: Nothing less than everything

AVENTOS HKi is a revolutionary lift system designed for modern cabinetry that demands both functionality and a clean, minimalist aesthetic. This innovative lift system seamlessly integrates into the cabinet, becoming nearly invisible and allowing for maximum design flexibility and sophistication.

AVENTOS HKi is redefining how designers perceive and create cabinets, combining seamless integration, aesthetic appeal, and exceptional performance. It offers a perfect blend of style and functionality, ensuring that modern interiors not only look good but are also functional.

The first of its kind and capable of being fully integrated into the cabinet side thanks to its extremely slim construction. This lift system fits perfectly into cabinet sides with a thickness of

16 mm or more, making it virtually invisible from the outside. It’s ideal for those who want a seamless, uncluttered appearance without sacrificing functionality.

The integrated lift system remains invisible when closed, even with glass fronts. The lever arms of AVENTOS HKi, seen when the front is open, are in elegant onyx black. Fronts can be made from various materials, such as wood, MDF, and glass, featuring narrow or wide aluminium frames.

Despite its slim profile, the AVENTOS HKi offers the same high-quality motion, symmetrical fittings, opening angle stop, easy adjustment, and easy assembly that Blum’s AVENTOS lift system range is known for.

AVENTOS HKi lift systems invite designers to push the boundaries of their designs. These systems align perfectly with current trends towards concealed hardware, ensuring maximum accessibility and customisability. This lift system provides the tools to create truly remarkable interiors. Embrace the future of cabinet design with Blum’s new innovative lift systems.