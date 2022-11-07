Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
HVG Decorative Building
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen Counter
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen Open
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen Stovetop
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen White
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen Wide
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen Counter
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen Open
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen Stovetop
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen White
HVG Building SmartPanel Kitchen Wide
|

SmartPanel®: An innovative acrylic panel solution with a luxury appearance, easy maintenance, and a repairable surface in our super gloss option

Last Updated on 07 Nov 2022

SmartPanel® Acrylic Doors and Panels offer a high-quality luxury appearance, easy maintenance, and a repairable surface in Super Gloss option. Made in Australia and ideal for use in kitchen and vanity cabinets, laundry cabinets, office partitions and furniture, wardrobe and passageway doors, retail displays, and mobile home or caravan joinery.

Overview
Description

SmartPanel® Acrylic Doors and Panels offer a high quality luxury appearance, easy maintenance, and a repairable surface in Super Gloss option. Made in Australia and ideal for use in kitchen and vanity cabinets, laundry cabinets, office partitions and furniture, wardrobe and passageway doors, retail displays, and mobile home or caravan joinery.

SmartPanel® Acrylic Doors and Panels uses premium quality moisture-resistant MDF, rated to formaldehyde emissions standard E0. The decorative sheet is manufactured from high quality acrylic-capped ABS and features reverse-side for superior bonding.

Two finishes are available – Super Gloss and Ultimate Matt. Both finishes offer a smooth, flawless surface with an unsurpassed depth of colour. Super Gloss is a highly reflective finish that provides a mirror-like appearance. Ultimate Matt is a flat matte finish, that gives a look of elegance and suits the current market trends

Why SmartPanel

  • Superior 3-layer Trucolor technology for ultimate UV protection
  • E0 (zero emissions) MR MDF substrate
  • Advanced seal technology preventing bacterial growth
  • Matching ABS edging
  • Repairable surface in Super Gloss
  • SmartPanel Super Gloss – 1mm acrylic surface
  • SmartPanel Ultimate Matt – 0.8mm acrylic surface
  • 15-year warranty

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SmartPanel® Product Brochure

4.80 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

Sydney Office 29 Henderson St

1300 854 166
Display AddressCarole Park, QLD

Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street

1300 854 166
Display AddressMarleston, SA

Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue

1300 854 166
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive

1300 854 166
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge

1300 854 166
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap