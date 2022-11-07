SmartPanel® Acrylic Doors and Panels offer a high quality luxury appearance, easy maintenance, and a repairable surface in Super Gloss option. Made in Australia and ideal for use in kitchen and vanity cabinets, laundry cabinets, office partitions and furniture, wardrobe and passageway doors, retail displays, and mobile home or caravan joinery.

SmartPanel® Acrylic Doors and Panels uses premium quality moisture-resistant MDF, rated to formaldehyde emissions standard E0. The decorative sheet is manufactured from high quality acrylic-capped ABS and features reverse-side for superior bonding.

Two finishes are available – Super Gloss and Ultimate Matt. Both finishes offer a smooth, flawless surface with an unsurpassed depth of colour. Super Gloss is a highly reflective finish that provides a mirror-like appearance. Ultimate Matt is a flat matte finish, that gives a look of elegance and suits the current market trends

Why SmartPanel