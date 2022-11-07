SmartPanel®: An innovative acrylic panel solution with a luxury appearance, easy maintenance, and a repairable surface in our super gloss option
SmartPanel® Acrylic Doors and Panels offer a high-quality luxury appearance, easy maintenance, and a repairable surface in Super Gloss option. Made in Australia and ideal for use in kitchen and vanity cabinets, laundry cabinets, office partitions and furniture, wardrobe and passageway doors, retail displays, and mobile home or caravan joinery.
Overview
SmartPanel® Acrylic Doors and Panels uses premium quality moisture-resistant MDF, rated to formaldehyde emissions standard E0. The decorative sheet is manufactured from high quality acrylic-capped ABS and features reverse-side for superior bonding.
Two finishes are available – Super Gloss and Ultimate Matt. Both finishes offer a smooth, flawless surface with an unsurpassed depth of colour. Super Gloss is a highly reflective finish that provides a mirror-like appearance. Ultimate Matt is a flat matte finish, that gives a look of elegance and suits the current market trends
Why SmartPanel
- Superior 3-layer Trucolor technology for ultimate UV protection
- E0 (zero emissions) MR MDF substrate
- Advanced seal technology preventing bacterial growth
- Matching ABS edging
- Repairable surface in Super Gloss
- SmartPanel Super Gloss – 1mm acrylic surface
- SmartPanel Ultimate Matt – 0.8mm acrylic surface
- 15-year warranty
