OmniOne: Have it all, in one

Last Updated on 14 Mar 2025

Introducing OmniOne, Billi’s latest innovation in boiling, chilled, and sparkling water solutions for commercial and residential use. Featuring a stylish above-bench tap, compact underbench unit, energy-saving water cooling, and sustainable design, OmniOne blends aesthetics, performance, and efficiency into one sleek, space-saving system.

  • Product checkSpace-saving design
  • Product checkWater cooling & energy reclaim
  • Product checkSustainability & efficiency
Overview
Description

Welcome to the OmniOne era, where brilliant design means you really can have it all, in one.

Synonymous with innovation and sustainability, OmniOne is Billi’s latest product range offering Boiling, Chilled and Sparkling water for Commercial and Residential applications alike.

All output preferences are dispensed from a single stylish above bench tap, with concealed safety lock feature and available in a range of designer finishes to suit any modern kitchen.

The underbench OmniOne product line features a unique blend of stainless steel and matte metallic textures, complemented by a charcoal colour palette.

Radius edges, clean uninterrupted lines and high-quality full colour touchscreen finish the striking new fascia design.

Space Saving
The installation footprint of the new OmniOne range impressively requires less space than the previous all-in-one model from Billi.

Water cooling & energy reclaim
Omni One’s water-cooling technology not only offers increased flexibility and space, but also enhances product performance and durability over time.

Sustainability
Water cooling conserves energy while energy saving modes and automation are built into OmniOne, fully complying with green building initiatives and construction codes.

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
OmniOne

5.58 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCastle Hill, NSW

Office Address New South Wales 5 Salisbury Rd

Display AddressGeebung, QLD

Office Address Queensland Unit 3/115 Robinson Rd E

Display AddressWelland, SA

Office Address SA Southern Australia

Display AddressThomastown, VIC

Billi Head Office Address 42 Lucknow Cres

1800 812 321
Display AddressWangara, WA

Office Address Western Australia Unit 1/9 Profit Pass

Postal AddressReservoir, VIC

PO Box PO BOX 464

1800 812 321
