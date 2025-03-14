OmniOne: Have it all, in one

Welcome to the OmniOne era, where brilliant design means you really can have it all, in one.

Synonymous with innovation and sustainability, OmniOne is Billi’s latest product range offering Boiling, Chilled and Sparkling water for Commercial and Residential applications alike.

All output preferences are dispensed from a single stylish above bench tap, with concealed safety lock feature and available in a range of designer finishes to suit any modern kitchen.

The underbench OmniOne product line features a unique blend of stainless steel and matte metallic textures, complemented by a charcoal colour palette.

Radius edges, clean uninterrupted lines and high-quality full colour touchscreen finish the striking new fascia design.

Space Saving

The installation footprint of the new OmniOne range impressively requires less space than the previous all-in-one model from Billi.

Water cooling & energy reclaim

Omni One’s water-cooling technology not only offers increased flexibility and space, but also enhances product performance and durability over time.

Sustainability

Water cooling conserves energy while energy saving modes and automation are built into OmniOne, fully complying with green building initiatives and construction codes.