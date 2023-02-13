WingLine L folding door system

Folding doors have never been so convenient with WingLine L; as a renowned selling system for the past 30 years, a combination of Sensys hinges, aluminium tracks and top roller system allows for the WingLine L to provide the best wooden cabinet experience, perfect for tall wooden doors up to 2400mm within wardrobes, pantries and offices.

Features and benefits include:

Fascinate with panorama effect: provide access to 6 m² of cabinet content, leaving everything in perfect view.

Experience greater flexibility: the entire door set opens with just one push.

Impress with running performance: smoother operation than ever before – and almost silent thanks to an optimised running system.