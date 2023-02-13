Logo
WingLine L folding door system

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2023

Folding doors have never been so convenient with WingLine L; as a renowned selling system for the past 30 years, a combination of Sensys hinges, aluminium tracks and top roller system allows for the WingLine L to provide the best wooden cabinet experience, perfect for tall wooden doors up to 2400mm within wardrobes, pantries and offices.

Description

Features and benefits include:

Fascinate with panorama effect: provide access to 6 m² of cabinet content, leaving everything in perfect view.
Experience greater flexibility: the entire door set opens with just one push.
Impress with running performance: smoother operation than ever before – and almost silent thanks to an optimised running system.

Contact
Display AddressKemps Creek, NSW

6 Entolasia Close

1800 687 789
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street

1800 687 789
Display AddressSubiaco, WA

Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road

1800 687 789
Office AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street

07 3844 9922
Office AddressMedindie Gardens, SA

Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd

08 8269 3118
