WingLine L folding door system
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2023
Folding doors have never been so convenient with WingLine L; as a renowned selling system for the past 30 years, a combination of Sensys hinges, aluminium tracks and top roller system allows for the WingLine L to provide the best wooden cabinet experience, perfect for tall wooden doors up to 2400mm within wardrobes, pantries and offices.
Overview
Folding doors have never been so convenient with WingLine L; as a renowned selling system for the past 30 years, a combination of Sensys hinges, aluminium tracks and top roller system allows for the WingLine L to provide the best wooden cabinet experience, perfect for tall wooden doors up to 2400mm within wardrobes, pantries and offices.
Features and benefits include:
Fascinate with panorama effect: provide access to 6 m² of cabinet content, leaving everything in perfect view.
Experience greater flexibility: the entire door set opens with just one push.
Impress with running performance: smoother operation than ever before – and almost silent thanks to an optimised running system.
Contact
6 Entolasia Close1800 687 789
Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street1800 687 789
Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road1800 687 789
Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street07 3844 9922
Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd08 8269 3118