EGGER PerfectSense

When it comes to durable surfaces that will stand the test of time EGGER’s PerfectSense finish is the latest to emerge in surface technology that adheres to both beauty and functionality. A premium category that offers two contrasting textures of high-gloss surface and first-class matt lacquer, PerfectSense is available in laminate, panels, and compact laminate.

A product of exceptional resilience, PerfectSense is resistant to stains, scratches, heat and chemicals and is incredibly hygienic with its antibacterial surface property in accordance to ISO 22196 (excluding gloss laminate). With minimal cleaning effort PerfectSense provides users with a low-maintenance solution, ensuring that a pristine finish is always achieved.

Fusing together design, durability and sustainability, EGGER takes pride in producing a product that beautifully intertwines environmental considerations with cutting-edge design. With a mission to reduce its carbon footprint and minimise waste each PefectSense core is made from 80% renewable resources, while 67% is comprised of by-products within the sawmill industry.

PerfectSense Matt

Matt interior surfaces provide a velvety soft appearance to any space and are particularly functional for areas that emit a great deal of light and require light-absorbent surfaces. With PerfectSense Matt, designers, architects and fabricators can achieve a contemporary and modern look with this high-quality surface.

With a sense of warm luxury and smooth-to-the-touch feel, PerfectSense reduces the need for cleaning with its superior fingerprint and smudge resistance, making it the perfect surface finish for active public interiors or intimate home spaces of the kitchen or bathroom. Both practical and stylish this UV-coated finish is available in EGGER panels and laminates.

PerfectSense Gloss

While historically these special properties were only reserved for expensive materials such as glass, PerfectSense Gloss is the perfect solution for areas that have a confined space. Resistant to stains and micro-scratches, PerfectSense Gloss is ideal for vertical applications within kitchens, bathrooms or living spaces to achieve an upmarket look.