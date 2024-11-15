Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Nover Logo
Nover
Premium

KitchensFinishesBathroom & LaundryFastenings & FixingsFurnitureLighting
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Salice Evolift Flap Door
How to design a modern ergonomic kitchen

Applying ergonomic principles in kitchen design ensures that tasks such as cooking are carried out in a way that maximis...

Evolift Folding Door
Nover reestablishes partnership with Salice

During the 1980s and 1990s, Nover was a proud distributor of the Salice range of hinges. Thirty years on, Salice has exp...

Nover celebrates 70-year milestone
Nover celebrates 70-year milestone

Nover Constructions Pty Ltd commenced business in 1954 operating from the rear of a small cottage in Putney, in suburban...

Fenix becomes carbon neutral
Fenix becomes carbon neutral

FENIX, a nanotech matt material for interior design is now carbon neutral.

Weather-resistant materials for durable outdoor furniture
Weather-resistant materials for durable outdoor furniture

Trespa Meteon is a preferred material for alfresco kitchen designs thanks to its proven durability in the Australian cli...

Bring your interiors to life with Akril’s decorative colour panels
Bring your interiors to life with Akril’s decorative colour panels

Akril is a brilliant addition to any interior materials palette for use in residential or commercial projects as splashb...

Introducing Peka Pleno Plus larder units for efficient kitchen food storage
Introducing Peka Pleno Plus larder units for efficient kitchen food storage

Nover presents the new Peka Pleno Plus, an efficient kitchen storage system that enables you to have an organised pantry...

The making of Fenix
The making of Fenix

Fenix, a range of decorative panels available from Nover, is an innovative Nano Tech Material manufactured by Arpa Indus...

Everything you need to design your custom alfresco kitchen
Everything you need to design your custom alfresco kitchen

Nover offers a complete collection of hardware, sinks, mixers and finishing products to design and manufacture alfresco ...

Showing 9 of 20 news
Resources
Videos
Evostone: Nover Kitchen x Phill Burns

Fenix for Interiors - NTA Thermal healing of Micro-scratches

Into the core of FENIX

Nover Australia: Supplying the Furniture and Joinery manufacturing sector since 1954

Nover Online Ordering

Peka Extendo Pull-Out Shelf

Peka Standard Larder Pull-Out

Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap