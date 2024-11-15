News
How to design a modern ergonomic kitchen
Applying ergonomic principles in kitchen design ensures that tasks such as cooking are carried out in a way that maximis...
Nover reestablishes partnership with Salice
During the 1980s and 1990s, Nover was a proud distributor of the Salice range of hinges. Thirty years on, Salice has exp...
Nover celebrates 70-year milestone
Nover Constructions Pty Ltd commenced business in 1954 operating from the rear of a small cottage in Putney, in suburban...
Fenix becomes carbon neutral
FENIX, a nanotech matt material for interior design is now carbon neutral.
Weather-resistant materials for durable outdoor furniture
Trespa Meteon is a preferred material for alfresco kitchen designs thanks to its proven durability in the Australian cli...
Bring your interiors to life with Akril’s decorative colour panels
Akril is a brilliant addition to any interior materials palette for use in residential or commercial projects as splashb...
Introducing Peka Pleno Plus larder units for efficient kitchen food storage
Nover presents the new Peka Pleno Plus, an efficient kitchen storage system that enables you to have an organised pantry...
The making of Fenix
Fenix, a range of decorative panels available from Nover, is an innovative Nano Tech Material manufactured by Arpa Indus...
Everything you need to design your custom alfresco kitchen
Nover offers a complete collection of hardware, sinks, mixers and finishing products to design and manufacture alfresco ...
Resources
Videos
Contact
Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,02 6299 1100
Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd02 4956 6626
Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr1300 668 371
Orange 38 Leewood Dr02 6362 9666
Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,02 6581 2202
Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,02 4271 3266
Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East02 6921 6499
Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,07 4775 3500
Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd1300 599 057
Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,03 9729 0666