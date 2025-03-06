FENIX: Nanotech material for interior design

FENIX is a smart material used in kitchen and interior applications. It is an innovative material created for interior design by Arpa Industriale.

The external surface of FENIX is characterised by the use of next generation acrylic resins, hardened and fixed through an Electronic Beam Curing process.

There are three types of materials available: FENIX NTM®, FENIX NTM Bloom®, FENIX NTA®.

FENIX is designed for both vertical and horizontal applications such as kitchens, bathrooms, design furniture, retail, offices and interior design projects.

It has revolutionised the world of interior design due to its unique characteristics: