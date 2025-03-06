Logo
Nover Fenix Modern Residential Kitchen Interior Marble Worktops Wooden Shelving
Nover Fenix Residential Holiday Home Bathroom Interior
Nover Fenix Black Sink with Pink Detailing
Nover Fenix Coloured Rectangle Wall Panels
Nover Fenix Gold Leaf Plates Surface
Nover Fenix Residential Kitchen Black Cupboards
|

FENIX: Nanotech material for interior design

Last Updated on 06 Mar 2025

FENIX is a smart material used in kitchen and interior applications. It is an innovative material created for interior design. It is designed for both vertical and horizontal applications such as kitchens, bathrooms, design furniture, retail, offices and interior design projects.

  • Product checkAnti-fingerprint
  • Product checkHeat resistant
  • Product checkSoft touch
Overview
Description

FENIX is a smart material used in kitchen and interior applications. It is an innovative material created for interior design by Arpa Industriale.

The external surface of FENIX is characterised by the use of next generation acrylic resins, hardened and fixed through an Electronic Beam Curing process.

There are three types of materials available: FENIX NTM®, FENIX NTM Bloom®, FENIX NTA®.

FENIX is designed for both vertical and horizontal applications such as kitchens, bathrooms, design furniture, retail, offices and interior design projects.

It has revolutionised the world of interior design due to its unique characteristics:

  • Thermal healing of superficial micro-scratches
  • Water repellent, hygienic and resistant to mould. The dense grid of crosspolymers make it a nonporous surface.
  • FENIX NTA is a real metal structure available in three colours

 

Downloads
Fenix Product Brochure

6.76 MB

Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
