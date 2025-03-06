FENIX: Nanotech material for interior design
Last Updated on 06 Mar 2025
FENIX is a smart material used in kitchen and interior applications. It is an innovative material created for interior design. It is designed for both vertical and horizontal applications such as kitchens, bathrooms, design furniture, retail, offices and interior design projects.
- Anti-fingerprint
- Heat resistant
- Soft touch
Overview
FENIX is a smart material used in kitchen and interior applications. It is an innovative material created for interior design by Arpa Industriale.
The external surface of FENIX is characterised by the use of next generation acrylic resins, hardened and fixed through an Electronic Beam Curing process.
There are three types of materials available: FENIX NTM®, FENIX NTM Bloom®, FENIX NTA®.
FENIX is designed for both vertical and horizontal applications such as kitchens, bathrooms, design furniture, retail, offices and interior design projects.
It has revolutionised the world of interior design due to its unique characteristics:
- Thermal healing of superficial micro-scratches
- Water repellent, hygienic and resistant to mould. The dense grid of crosspolymers make it a nonporous surface.
- FENIX NTA is a real metal structure available in three colours
