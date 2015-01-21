Installing an extra toilet and vanity has never been easier thanks to the Saniaccess 3 macerator pump! If you’re looking to add wet areas to a shed, granny flat or unused space in your house – Saniflo has you covered.

Saniaccess 3 accepts a toilet, shower and basin allowing you to put a full bathroom anywhere you want.

With removable panels on top of the unit, servicing and maintenance has never been easier.

The first panel provides access to electrical components allowing for easy inspection and servicing.

The second panel provides access to the waste basket around the macerating blades and allows for easy removal of any foreign objects.



Periodic maintenance is accomplished quickly and easily as there is no need to disconnect or remove the unit in case of blockages.

Waste from a complete bathroom can be pumped up to 5 meters high or up to 100 meters away to the nearest sewer point using tiny 25mm uPVC pipe. No digging trenches. No cutting concrete. Go with Saniflo.