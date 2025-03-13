Logo
Billi Quadra Sparkling Plus Tap Matte Black
BIlli Quadra XL Urban Brass Side
Billi Quadra XT Matte White Side
Billi Quadra XL Chrome Paddle Mixer
Billi Quadra XL Matte Black Side
Billi Quadra Plus Filtered Water Under Cabinet System
||

Billi Quadra/Quadra Plus: Premium capacity instant filtered boiling and chilled water systems with mixer taps

Last Updated on 13 Mar 2025

The Billi Quadra and Quadra Plus systems deliver boiling, chilled, and sparkling filtered water with unmatched efficiency and style. Featuring energy-saving technology, compact underbench designs, safety features, and no ventilation requirements, they maximise functionality. The Quadra Plus also integrates a hot water service, eliminating the need for additional systems.

  • Product checkEnergy efficiency
  • Product checkCompact design & functionality
  • Product checkSafety & ease of use
Overview
Description

Leading the Billi range, the Quadra and Quadra Plus systems redefine convenience, efficiency, and style, offering advanced boiling, chilled, and sparkling water solutions. Designed for high use and environmentally conscious homes or offices, they represent the ultimate in sustainable water appliances.

Energy efficiency

Billi’s unique energy reclaim technology recovers waste heat from chilled water production to preheat boiling water, significantly reducing energy consumption. With the lowest carbon footprint in Australia, Billi systems also feature a Standby mode, powering down after two hours of non-use to conserve energy.

Compact design, maximum functionality

With the smallest underbench footprint on the market, Billi systems save valuable space while delivering industry-leading capacities. Quadra Plus units even incorporate a hot water service, eliminating the need for an additional system while maintaining compact dimensions.

Safety first

Billi’s SplashFree boiling water delivery ensures safe use by electronically controlling water flow to minimise splashing. All dispensers include a standard safety switch for added peace of mind.

No cupboard ventilation required

Both the Quadra and Quadra Plus water-cooled units operate without the need for cupboard ventilation or cooling fans, simplifying installation.

Sparkling Water Option

The Quadra Sparkling and Quadra Sparkling Plus models offer instant access to boiling, chilled, and professional sparkling filtered water. The Quadra Sparkling Plus also serves as a hot water service for the mixer tap.

New unprecedented dispenser range

Billi systems feature a choice of three dispenser styles: XL Levered, XT Touch, and XR Remote, along with mixer taps in Paddle, Gooseneck, or Square designs. Available in Chrome, Matte Black, Matte White, and other special finishes, they complement any décor.

The Quadra Plus Advantage

In addition to boiling and chilled drinking water, the Quadra Plus includes a separate sink mixer tap with its own generous hot and cold water supply. A boiling water reserve ensures boiling water is available even after the mixer tap’s hot water supply is fully drawn.

DrawingBrochure
Billi Commercial

13.55 MB

Download
