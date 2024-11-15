Logo
Hettich Australia
Hettich Australia
News
Choosing the right size handles for your kitchen cabinets
Choosing the right size handles for your kitchen cabinets

Designing a kitchen is a journey where every decision impacts the final outcome. Handles, while seemingly small, are int...

Explore the latest in kitchen lighting fixtures
Explore the latest in kitchen lighting fixtures

When it comes to designing a modern kitchen, lighting plays a crucial role in setting the mood. The latest advancements ...

New innovation in Hettich Actro 5D runners for drawers adds effortless functionality
New innovation in Hettich Actro 5D runners for drawers adds effortless functionality

Introducing the new Actro 5D bottom mounted runner for drawers, with the innovative design enhancing functionality for u...

Hettich’s ‘roominspirations’ – creative ideas for future-proof furniture concepts
Hettich’s ‘roominspirations’ – creative ideas for future-proof furniture concepts

Hettich's ‘roominspirations’ website features a comprehensive virtual showroom where you can find structured search filt...

New Hettich report sheds light on sustainability strategy and progress
New Hettich report sheds light on sustainability strategy and progress

Hettich’s new Sustainability Report for 2023 offers valuable insights into its sustainability strategy, the measures it ...

'It's All in Hettich' campaign unlocks inspiring possibilities for architects and designers
'It's All in Hettich' campaign unlocks inspiring possibilities for architects and designers

Hettich, a leading provider of cabinetry hardware fittings and hardware solutions, has launched a dynamic brand evolutio...

Lincoln Sentry to distribute Hettich sliding and folding door systems
Lincoln Sentry to distribute Hettich sliding and folding door systems

Hettich Australia announces Lincoln Sentry Group Pty. Ltd as a new distribution partner for their sliding and folding do...

New South Melbourne showroom brings Hettich products to life
New South Melbourne showroom brings Hettich products to life

Each display demonstrates a curated collection of Hettich's finest cabinetry hardware fittings manufactured in Germany.

Sliding and folding doors adding a new dimension to ergonomic kitchens
Sliding and folding doors adding a new dimension to ergonomic kitchens

Hettich Australia presents a range of special application solutions that effortlessly bring the ergonomic and design ben...

Resources
Videos
AvanTech YOU drawer system: Design variety and creative flexibility

AvanTech YOU drawer system: Design variety and creative flexibility

AvanTech YOU drawer system: Design variety and creative flexibility

Drive for cooking convenience! Kitchen full of ideas

First impressions count! Multitalents in the hallway

Great way to live in minute spaces. Hettich Tiny Spaces.

Living without boundaries! Connecting room dividers

Recipe for space economy! All inclusive compact kitchen

Sliding vertically! Kitchen furniture in a new dimension

The convenient turntable - ComfortSpin installation instruction

Frequently Asked Questions
1/50 Howe Street Osborne Park Perth.
Yes, but you need to purchase from one of our re sellers please advise the state and area you are from and we can advise.
Hi and thanks for question, When using stone you would need to consider the two following things; The weight of the stone and the products in the drawer does not exceed the weight loading of the Quadro runner? The stone can be curved to suit the curves on the drawer side?
Please always contact the seller of your furniture directly first, as there may be a warranty claim or the seller will provide a replacement on a goodwill basis. If this is not an option, please send 3 to 4 informative photos (installation situation, overall view of the fitting, detailed views) and a brief description of the fitting to Hettich customer service: info@hettich.com.
The Hettich company was founded in 1888 and is now one of the world's largest and most successful manufacturers of furniture fittings. More than 6,600 employees in almost 80 countries work together towards the goal of developing intelligent technology for furniture. Hettich thus inspires people all over the world and is a valuable partner for the furniture industry, trade and crafts.
No, at Hettich we only produce furniture fittings and platform systems and supply them to processing companies and specialist retailers. But of course we always offer you new inspiration on how you can creatively use our Hettich products in modern room and furniture solutions.
As an end customer, you can obtain a selected range of our furniture fittings in many DIY stores.
Contact
Display AddressKemps Creek, NSW

6 Entolasia Close

1800 687 789
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street

1800 687 789
Display AddressSubiaco, WA

Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road

1800 687 789
Office AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street

07 3844 9922
Office AddressMedindie Gardens, SA

Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd

08 8269 3118
