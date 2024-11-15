News
Choosing the right size handles for your kitchen cabinets
Designing a kitchen is a journey where every decision impacts the final outcome. Handles, while seemingly small, are int...
Explore the latest in kitchen lighting fixtures
When it comes to designing a modern kitchen, lighting plays a crucial role in setting the mood. The latest advancements ...
New innovation in Hettich Actro 5D runners for drawers adds effortless functionality
Introducing the new Actro 5D bottom mounted runner for drawers, with the innovative design enhancing functionality for u...
Hettich’s ‘roominspirations’ – creative ideas for future-proof furniture concepts
Hettich's ‘roominspirations’ website features a comprehensive virtual showroom where you can find structured search filt...
New Hettich report sheds light on sustainability strategy and progress
Hettich’s new Sustainability Report for 2023 offers valuable insights into its sustainability strategy, the measures it ...
'It's All in Hettich' campaign unlocks inspiring possibilities for architects and designers
Hettich, a leading provider of cabinetry hardware fittings and hardware solutions, has launched a dynamic brand evolutio...
Lincoln Sentry to distribute Hettich sliding and folding door systems
Hettich Australia announces Lincoln Sentry Group Pty. Ltd as a new distribution partner for their sliding and folding do...
New South Melbourne showroom brings Hettich products to life
Each display demonstrates a curated collection of Hettich's finest cabinetry hardware fittings manufactured in Germany.
Sliding and folding doors adding a new dimension to ergonomic kitchens
Hettich Australia presents a range of special application solutions that effortlessly bring the ergonomic and design ben...
Resources
Videos
Frequently Asked Questions
Contact
6 Entolasia Close1800 687 789
Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street1800 687 789
Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road1800 687 789
Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street07 3844 9922
Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd08 8269 3118