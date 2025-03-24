REVEGO: The pocket system for new space concepts
Blum’s pocket system, REVEGO, reimagines the possibilities for dynamic, multifunctional spaces. REVEGO is a unique pocket door system with fully integrated technology, enabling architects and designers to open entire living areas when needed and conceal them again when not in use.
REVEGO is a unique pocket door system with fully integrated technology, enabling architects and designers to open entire living areas when needed and conceal them again when not in use. Kitchen benches or appliances can be quickly hidden away, a home office can be closed off, the hallway can be turned into storage for bulky items, and an entertainment area can be effortlessly revealed – the possibilities are endless.
Complete with fully integrated technology, the pocket door system supports large fronts from the floor to ceiling that challenge the typical design of sliding or pocket doors.
Customisable for nearly any space, REVEGO is available in single and double door applications. REVEGO uno and REVEGO duo can be combined as required or they can also be used independently. Adding an extra element of ease and elegance, the full overlay fronts disappear into a dedicated narrow cabinet, the pocket, which only measures up to 100mm for uno and 150mm wide for duo.
Characterised by the high quality and ease of use synonymous with Blum, REVEGO uses its tried and tested TIP-ON motion technology, which allows users to open cabinet doors with a light press and slide them away into the pocket. TIP-ON also provides an opportunity to design door fronts with or without handles, depending on the design needs of the customer.
To close off the space and conceal the entire area, simply press the door to release the front from the pocket. When the doors are closed, furniture units are concealed, including their pockets, making REVEGO the ideal solution for the multifunctional use of space.
REVEGO Product Features:
- REVEGO’s unique technology is fully integrated into the pocket, making it easy to design.
- Opening and closing of handle-less fronts thanks to TIP-ON technology.
- REVEGO uno and REVEGO duo can be combined as required, but also function independently to suit many size requirements.
- Trusted and reliable functionality, designed to last 20 years.
