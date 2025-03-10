Peka: Smart fittings and accessories for kitchens and furniture
Peka's systems are designed to make the best use of the space you have. Our smart kitchen and furniture fittings bring order to your kitchen units and storage cabinets. From spacious larder units to handy pull-out systems and practical dressing room gadgets.
- Use of Space
- Accessibilty
- Food Storage
- Easy to Clean
- Waste Disposal
Cooking begins with organised units!
From spacious larder units and innovative corner unit solutions to handy pull-out systems and practical dressing room gadgets, Peka's interior fittings unlock the full potential of your home's storage space.
From spacious larder units and innovative corner unit solutions to handy pull-out systems and practical dressing room gadgets, Peka's interior fittings unlock the full potential of your home's storage space.
Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,02 6299 1100
Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd02 4956 6626
Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr1300 668 371
Orange 38 Leewood Dr02 6362 9666
Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,02 6581 2202
Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,02 4271 3266
Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East02 6921 6499
Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,07 4775 3500
Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd1300 599 057
Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,03 9729 0666