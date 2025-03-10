Logo
Nover Peka Design Riverso
Nover Peka Design Liro
Nover Peka Design Magic Corner Comfort Liro
Nover Peka Smart Fittings And Accessories
Nover Peka Smart Fittings And Accessories Cutting Board
Nover Peka Smart Fittings And Accessories Drawer
Nover Peka Smart Fittings And Accessories Grey Pantry Drawers Open
Nover Peka Smart Fittings And Accessories Organised Drawers
Nover Peka Smart Fittings And Accessories Plates
Nover Peka Smart Fittings And Accessories Timber Grey Drawer Organisers
Nover Peka Smart Fittings And Accessories White Residential Kitchen Pantry Cupboard Pulled Out
Peka: Smart fittings and accessories for kitchens and furniture

Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025

Peka's systems are designed to make the best use of the space you have. Our smart kitchen and furniture fittings bring order to your kitchen units and storage cabinets. From spacious larder units to handy pull-out systems and practical dressing room gadgets.

  • Product checkUse of Space
  • Product checkAccessibilty
  • Product check Food Storage
  • Product check Easy to Clean
  • Product checkWaste Disposal
Overview
Description

Cooking begins with organised units!

Peka's systems are designed to make the best use of the space you have. Our smart kitchen and furniture fittings bring order to your kitchen units and storage cabinets.

From spacious larder units and innovative corner unit solutions to handy pull-out systems and practical dressing room gadgets, Peka's interior fittings unlock the full potential of your home's storage space.

 

Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
